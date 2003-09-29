Psychology made Chicago singer a better writer

Her CD had to dig

its way out from under 9-11 fall-out

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Lucy Kaplansky will bring her songs to Schubas in Chicago on Sunday evening.)

NEW YORK CITY -- Lucy Kaplansky remembers waking up on the morning her latest CD, "Every Single Day," was released filled -- as one would expect -- with anticipation and excitement.

Two hours later, her CD was the last thing on her mind.

That morning was Sept. 11, 2001. And Kaplansky, who lives in Manhattan about a mile from the site of the World Trade Center, literally heard the first jet that crashed into the towers fly directly overhead.

"I don't think I thought about my album for a couple of days," Kaplansky said. "I mean literally didn't even think of it. It was the least important thing in the world at that moment."

Listening to Kaplansky, it's apparent just how vividly she recalls the sights, the sounds and most notably, the awful feelings that came with what was unfolding.

"I remember hearing a huge bang, but I thought 'There are a lot of noises in the city. 'Well, it's a big truck or something.'

"I remember the windows shook. I was doing laundry, and I came back up and by then the south tower had been hit. I remember I looked out the window, and I remember I was on the phone with someone at the band, and I said 'Wow, there's a fire at the World Trade Center. This was around 9:10 (a.m.). 'Oh, we heard there was a plane crash.' That was the first I had heard about it.

"I saw the south tower collapse. ... I saw this huge plume of like smoke. And I thought 'Wow, there's another explosion.' And all of a sudden the building wasn't there anymore. I couldn't even make sense of what I was seeing. It was really only later that I understood the building's collapse and there are people in the building. None of that was really making sense to me. It looked like a movie."

Like virtually all musicians, who were releasing CDs or touring behind them at the time, Kaplansky's whole routine stopped cold. She had to cancel two shows because she couldn't travel to the gigs. She wasn't able to do anything in those initial days to promote "Every Single Day."

Perhaps the thorniest question was when to resume her schedule of concert dates and how to approach the shows. She had a concert scheduled in upstate New York for the weekend after the attack, and it was only after considerable soul searching that she went ahead with that.

"I didn't know if it was appropriate to do a show. ... And Bob (Feldman), who runs my record company (Red House Records), said 'You know what Lucy, I think people need to be there. I think you're going to find that people are going to turn to artists for wisdom, comfort and they're going to appreciate you being there.' And I went and did the show. I couldn't believe it. Not only did a lot of people come, but it was this really moving experience for all of us. We were all there feeling things together as a community. And that was something I think we all needed. So that's kind of the way I approached doing shows in the weeks after the attack."

Later that fall, Kaplansky confronted 9-11 in her music, co-writing a song with husband Richard Litvin called "Land Of The Living," which uses sights, events and experiences from around New York City.

As the weeks passed, Kaplansky's usual routine returned. She said she even noticed life in New York City get back to normal -- at least for those who didn't lose someone in the 9-11 tragedy.

"Every Single Day," Kaplansky's fourth studio CD began drawing strong reviews. Her busy touring schedule continued, and Kaplansky began getting interview requests once again from publications wanting to preview her shows and discuss her unusual path into music.

In a nutshell, Kaplansky's story goes like this. Fresh out of high school, Kaplansky moved from Chicago to New York City where she fell in with the early 1980s Greenwich Village folk scene. She eventually teamed up with Shawn Colvin (who went on to enjoy a highly successful solo career) in a duo that gained enough notice to attract a record contract offer.

But rather than grab this opportunity, Kaplansky, feeling unsure about music as a career, her talents and grappling with fears of failure, quit the duo. Instead she enrolled in graduate school, earned a doctorate in psychology, and upon graduation worked at a hospital as a clinical psychologist while also opening her own successful practice.

She remained friends with Colvin and occasionally would sing backing vocals on a friend's record or at a show.

Then in the early 1990s, Colvin, who wanted to try her hand at producing, convinced Kaplansky to make an album. Colvin produced the CD and when Red House Records expressed interest, Kaplansky found herself back in music with a debut CD, "The Tide," that won considerable acclaim.

The CDs that have followed since -- "Flesh & Bone" (1996), "Ten Year Night" (1999) and "Every Single Day" -- have all been well received and built Kaplansky a devoted audience drawn to her melodically-appealing mix of pop, rock, folk and country and her incisive, emotionally vivid lyrics.

In addition, a one-time, group project with fellow singer-songwriters Dar Williams and Richard Shindell called Cry, Cry Cry produced a popular 1997 CD and tour that introduced a legion of fans to Kaplansky.

"Every Single Day," which finds Kaplansky dividing her material between spare, largely acoustic tunes such as "Every Single Day" and "Song For Molly" and full-band performances on songs like "Nowhere" and "No More Excuses" may be her most fully compelling effort yet.

"We had more time in the studio this time," Kaplansky said, noting that she was able to experiment liberally with arrangements and instrumentation on the songs on "Every Single Day." "So we were able to add to every single color and texture we wanted to. With 'Ten Year Night,' we did the whole thing a lot faster."

Looking back over her adventures, Kaplansky said she has no second thoughts about leaving psychology to return to music. But she also thinks her training in psychology has helped her to become a better songwriter.

"The way I look at it is it's helped me as a person. It's helped me be smarter, more perceptive, more insightful, more understanding. And all of those things can't help but make me a better writer."