'Junkies' hooked on green felt

Pool halls are intriguing places.

There is a certain mystique about them.

It's the smoke and the sounds of balls hitting each other.

It's the men who trash talk while imagining a geometrical solution to make the ball go into the pocket.

It's what you will see in "Poolhall Junkies," out on video and DVD this week.

I enjoyed the dialogue and the editing of this story of a one-time, teen-age pool-playing phenom who watched his professional hopes whither because his mentor wanted to ride the poolhall circuit.

Directed, written and starring Mars Callahan, this movie is one of those art house gems that do not always find their way into theaters in these parts.

The moodiness of our lead actor feels right for Johnny Doyle. At the edge of 30, he wonders what could have been, which leads to breaking it off with his longtime mentor, Joe (Chazz Palminteri).

There are pressures on the home front as paralegal girlfriend Tara (Alison Eastwood) gives an ultimatum to stop gambling and work a real job.

However, younger brother Danny (Michael Rosenbaum) is attracted to the green felt. And there is nothing Joe won't do to get back at Johnny.

Because it is a sports movie, there is the inevitable showdown game in the last third of the movie filled with uncertainty and tension as Johnny dukes it out with scene-stealing Rick Schroeder as Joe's new star player.

Christopher Walken gets another opportunity to make two great speeches that stops everything in a good way.

There is the right feel of seediness and desperation.

It's an adult treat because of violence and swearing, so make sure the kids are asleep or out of the house when you watch this one.

Mom Rents a Movie can be reached at KarynBowmn@AOL.com. Listen to Karyn Bowman talk about movies with Wyatt McKinstry on WKAN 1320 Fridays at 8:30 a.m.