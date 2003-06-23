E3 news: Game Boy round up

Nintendo's Game Boy Advance may be physically smaller than any other major game console on the market at the moment, but it's still quite a big deal. Thanks to its portability, the GBA and its upgraded form the GBA SP rule the world of gaming on the go. This week, we'll take a quick look at some of the titles that will have players gaming all the way to the store and back this year.

BOKTAI

Publisher: Konami

Few games on any platform captured the hearts of the E3 attendees quite like this game, the brainchild of METAL GEAR creator Hideo Kojima. It's a vampire-hunting game with a very innovative, unique twist: It pays attention to the weather.

Let me explain. The game cartridge itself has a sensor on it that can tell whether you're outside in the sunlight or not. You infiltrate the vampire's castle, dispatching enemies with a sunlight-powered gun, make your way to the coffin, and drag it back outside. Then, if you want to dispatch the vampire, you have to be sure you -- not your game character, but you, the person playing the game -- are standing in enough sunlight to carry out a magical boss battle that will result in one vanquished vamp. Then, it's on to the next castle.

If it sounds hokey, it is. But it's also great fun, and if it gets us gamers out into the fresh air once in awhile, all the better.

FIRE EMBLEM: THE SWORD OF FIRE

Publisher: Nintendo

This eagerly-anticipated title is a strategy role-playing game developed by the same folks who created the excellent ADVANCE WARS. It's not gorgeous, and it is very tactical, but it's popular for a reason: It's good stuff.

TOP GEAR RALLY

Publisher: Kemco

Some really good racing games have been sneaking onto GBA: First KARNAAJ RALLY, now ROCK 'N' ROLL RACING, and soon, TOP GEAR RALLY. It's got great 3D-simulated graphics and it plays pretty well too.

CIMA: THE ENEMY

Publisher: Natsume

In this role-playing game, you're a gatekeeper charged with making sure the human and CIMA (a race of half-human monsters) stay apart from one another. Gameplay is unique, in that you can give commands to your party members, but you directly control only the main character.

SUPER MARIO ADVANCE 4: SUPER MARIO BROS 3

Publisher: Nintendo

They really need to shorten the naming patterns for this series. Still, this update to yet another entry in the greatest platform-jumping franchise ever looks great, plays better, and has support for the e-reader (so more levels may be on the way).

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS ADVANCE

Publisher: Square Enix

The PlayStation game FINAL FANTASY TACTICS is one of the most revered strategy role-playing games ever made. This is a sort of sequel, which recreates the first game's varied, tactical, turn-based battles and wide range of character abilities.

METROID: ZERO MISSION

Publisher: Nintendo

Shown only on video, this sequel to last year's excellent METROID FUSION gives us more of the Metroid action we all know and love, plus updated graphics and some new twists.

ADVANCE WARS 2: BLACK HOLE RISING

Publisher: Nintendo

This is a highly tactical, turn-based, strategy war game with a vaguely real-world setting. Thus, you fight using tanks and planes as opposed to swords and sorcery. It's still great though, and hearkens back to days of little green plastic army men going after one another.

MARIO & LUIGI

Publisher: Nintendo

Oddly enough, this game isn't a platformer; instead, it's a role-playing game in the vein of THE N64 game PAPER MARIO. The two main characters adventure through the storyline, cooperating to defeat various cartoon villains.

There was plenty more for the GBA as well, but this should be enough to whet the players' appetites (especially my fellow RPG fans out there). There are other portable systems on the horizon, but for now, the GBA reigns supreme.

MACE GRIFFIN: BOUNTY HUNTER

Platform: PlayStation 2, Xbox

Publisher: Black Label

E.S.R.B. Rating: Mature

This genre-bending game puts the player in the role of the title character, a resourceful headhunter who inhabits a gritty, sci-fi universe. The game's greatest asset is that it combines two great action genres: Much of the time, it's a first-person shooter, with Mace blasting it out with all sorts of bad guys from one end of the galaxy to the other. However, let's say you're fighting your way back to your spaceship, and you make it -- Mace climbs into the cockpit, takes off, and you're launched right into some outer space dog fighting, without even a loading screen. It sounds like a small thing, but it's really pretty groundbreaking.

Granted, the gameplay of MACE GRIFFIN could use some polish. Enemy A.I. is lousy at times, the pacing starts and stops, and the space combat is far from the quality found in the COLONY WARS or X-WING games. Also, the story and the visual design could use an Emeril-style BAM! to kick them up a notch. The exception to this is the weapons themselves, which do fairly typical things but animate beautifully while doing it. Ultimately, MACE may not be perfect, but I guarantee it does things that games of the future will borrow and incorporate.

DRAGONBALL Z: LEGACY OF GOKU II

Platform: Game Boy Advance

Publisher: Atari

E.S.R.B. Rating: Everyone

When Atari/Infogrames released the first game in this series awhile back, it immediately shot to the top of the sales charts, despite the fact that it technically wasn't a very good game. It was, however, a Dragonball Z game for GBA, and that was enough. Luckily, this sequel is both a Dragonball Z game and also very much improved. That sounds like the best of both worlds, doesn't it?

You begin by controlling Gohan, but eventually also play as Trunks, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Goku, and with a 20 hour main quest, it's a bit longer game as well. In execution, it plays a lot like an action RPG (Craig Harris over at IGN.com compares it to a Zelda game, and he's right), with the player using hand-to-hand and also projectile attacks to dispatch various monsters and villains as they move through the storyline. For those familiar with the cartoon, the game covers events from the Android, Cell, and Trunks sagas, so there's plenty of evil to combat.

Other improvements from the first game include much improved graphics, more customizable characters, and just plain better-designed gameplay. On the downside, references to the cartoon are so thick that non-fans may have trouble following the plot.

UNLIMITED SAGA

Platform: PlayStation 2

Publisher: Square Enix

E.S.R.B. Rating: Teen

From Square Enix, makers of the FINAL FANTASY and DRAGON WARRIOR games, comes this troubled, yet interesting role-playing game. Unfortunately, the first thing I have to tell you about UNLIMITED SAGA is that it has some big problems. It's hard. You'll wade through one mind-bogglingly tedious menu after another. It's hard. Also, you don't explore: You follow a track around the world map one space at a time, as if playing a board game, and when you arrive at a location, you simply see a drawing of it on-screen. It's hard. The slot machine-like battle system is incredibly deep and feels fresh, but often infuriating. Oh, and did I mention it's pretty hard? In short, this one is best left to the role-playing hardcore.

It's too bad too, because those with patience and determination may find much to love here. First off, the art design rocks, and the "sketch motion" graphics are very unique and quite attractive, like a water-color painting come to life. They could definitely use better animation, but it's still impressive, especially in the gorgeous cut scenes. Plus, the music is fantastic. There are seven separate main characters and around 100 hours of gameplay, so you get a lot for your money. You can forge your own weapons, and some people will love the depth of the battle system once they become familiar with it.

In the end, UNLIMITED SAGA absolutely isn't for everyone. However, it is for someone. If you're a dyed-in-the-wool fan of role-playing games, rent this one and see if you're one of the few (like me) for whom the wonderful innovations and depth of experience in this game outweigh its admittedly considerable weaknesses. If you are, congratulate yourself, go buy a copy, and play on! If you aren't, don't worry: There're plenty of other games out there for you.