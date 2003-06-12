'Rugrats' not Nick' quality

By Karyn Bowman

Journal correspondent

I love "Rugrats" and "The Wild Thornberries." I find that they are among the smartest and truest cartoons on TV.

And in the past, their movies have been the bright spot of any season.

"The Wild Thornberries Movie'' was one of the best family films that came out last year.

"Rugrats Go To Paris'' was a fun ride with a large robotic dinosaur.

But this time around "Rugrats Go Wild'' somehow does not make the cut. Like all of the "Rugrats" movies, there is plenty of low humor involving farts, spitting, foot licking and bug eating. Phil and Lil (Kath Soucie) continue their diaper and food hoarding habits. And Chuckie (Christine Cavenaugh) is as nervous as ever.

Everyone is excited at the prospect of a big vacation on a cruise ship that Stu has arranged. Everyone meaning Stu and Didi (Jack Riley and Melanie Chartoff), Charlotte and Drew (Tress MacNeille and Michael Bell), Chas and Kira (Bell and Julia Kato), Betty and Howard (Kath Soucie and Philip Proctor) and Piki (LL Cool J).

All the kids are coming along including Cynthia (Cree Summer) and our favorite brat, Angelica (Cheryl Chase). But at the last moment, the gang does not get on the big cruise ship. Stu has exchanged their tickets and chartered a boat that looks as if it will not survive a three-hour tour. It is not the relaxing vacation any one envisioned.

Sure enough, the gang encounters a storm that could rival anything George Clooney saw in "The Perfect Storm."

Before you know it, they are on a rubber raft with Angelica singing "There Must Be A Morning After.'' That is, until she loses her precious Cynthia.

Land is soon sighted. And Stu is placed on baby duty while the others try to find food, shelter and people.

On another part of the same island are "The Thornberries." Nigel and Marianne (Tim Curry and Jody Carlisle) are tracking down a white-spotted jaguar. But Debbie (Danielle Harris) begs her parents for a family vacation with dorky family activities. Eliza (Lacey Chabert) is in agreement. Right after her parents leave, Eliza informs Debbie she is hunting down the jaguar so they can leave sooner.

Angelica finds Debbie and wants to be a Diva in training. Eliza meets up with the dog Spike (Bruce Willis), as well as the jaguar. Meanwhile, Tommy (Elizabeth Daily) leads the babies on an expedition to find Nigel Strawberry. But when they do, a coconut to the head renders Nigel a three-year-old.

And Donny (Flea)? He meets up with everyone sooner or later.

The problem here is that there is almost too much going on. The animation is good quality. But keeping up with all the different storylines gets tricky. It never feels put together smoothly. So much so that the end feels rushed despite Curry's excellent work as Nigel.

While there are plenty of references for adults to catch, it is really a movie that the kids will enjoy more. Sadly, it's not the usual good stuff we have come to expect from Nickelodeon.