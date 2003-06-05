Next season at Rialto theater on sale soon

JOLIET -- The Rialto Square Theatre announces its 2003-04 season of shows. Tickets go on sale Monday.

Headliners include the sensational Rockin' Roadhouse Tour starring three of country music's greatest singers together on one stage Mark Chestnutt, Tracy Lawrence and Joe Diffie, Grammy and American Music Award-winner Michael Bolton, Irish dance sensation Michael Flatley's "Lord of the Dance," double-platinum country singer superstar Jo Dee Messina, two of the most loved '80s bands Eddie Money and Survivor, the multi-faceted, magnificent and versatile Three Mo' Tenors, quick-witted Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?", Christian and Latin pop superstar Jaci Velasquez, one of the most successful comedians in the country Jeff Foxworthy, Chicago's very own Hubbard Street Dance, one of the most dynamic and certainly one of the most dazzling instrumentalists Doc Severinsen and His Big Band, a multi-media tribute to Academy Award-winning composer Henry Mancini featuring Mancini's daughter, vocalist Monica Mancini, and comedian Paul Rodriguez.

Tickets to any show can be purchased at the Rialto box office located at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet, or ordered by calling (815) 726-6600 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturdays.

On performance days the box office remains open until the completion of intermission. Tickets may also be purchased through all Ticketmaster outlets, by calling (312) 902-1500, or online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.rialtosquare.com.

2003-2004 season

Rockin Roadhouse Tour -- Friday, Oct. 3, starring Mark Chestnutt, Tracy Lawrence and Joe Diffie

"Late Nite Catechism" -- Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4 and 5

Alaska, Tuesday, Oct. 7

W.C. Handy Blues all Stars Tour -- Friday, Oct. 10, featuring John Hammond, Charlie Musselwhite, Otis Taylor and Eric Bibb

"ABBAmania - The Concert" -- Saturday, Oct. 11

Michael Bolton -- Thursday, Oct. 16

Russian American Kids Circus -- Sunday, Oct. 19

Second City -- Friday, Oct. 24

Michael Flatley's "Lord of the Dance" -- Sunday, Oct. 26

"Journey Into The Mind's Eye" Dinner/Theatre -- Saturday, Nov. 1

Jo Dee Messina -- Sunday, Nov. 2

Yellowstone National Park -- Tuesday, Nov. 4

Taste of Home Cooking -- Wednesday, Nov. 5

Eddie Money and Survivor -- Friday, Nov. 7

Three Mo' Tenors -- Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 8 and 9

An Evening With Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" -- Friday, Nov. 14

Jaci Velasquez -- Saturday, nov. 15

Ireland: Celtic Myths and Splendor -- Tuesday, Dec. 2

"The Nutcracker" by Von Heidecke's Chicago Festival Ballet -- Sunday, Dec. 7

Jeff Foxworthy -- Saturday, Dec. 13

Garfield Christmas Show -- Sunday, Dec. 21

Bridal Expo -- Jan. 18

"Flanagan's Wake" Dinner/Theatre -- Saturday, Feb. 7

Hubbard Street Dance -- Friday, Feb. 13

Franklin's Class Concert -- Sunday, Feb. 22

Irish Rovers -- Saturday, Feb. 28

A Few Good Men Dancin' -- Friday, March 5

Doc Severinsen and His Big Band -- Saturday, March 6

Mancini at the Movies -- Saturday, March 13 (starring Monica Mancini, Mancini Orchestra)

Paul Rodriguez -- Friday, March 19

Sing-A-Long "Wizard of Oz" -- Sunday, March 21

Cirque Eloize - "Nomade" -- Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27

American English Dinner/Theatre -- Saturday, April 3

"Cinderella" Von Heidecke's Chicago Festival Ballet -- Sunday, April 18

Organ Extravaganza VII -- Saturday, April 24