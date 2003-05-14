'Matrix Reloaded' survives sequelitis

By Karyn Bowman

Mom Goes to the Movies

It is a tale of a messiah who has realized his abilities.

It is the tale of a threatened rebel refuge.

It is a tale of a great betrayal.

"The Matrix Reloaded" has been anxiously awaited by fans who saw the science-fiction genre raised to new heights four years ago by "The Matrix."

Now we know the rules: Nothing of what looks like our modern day world is real. It is all an illusion created by a computer program.

The truth we learned is bitter. A sleeping humankind is used simply as a source of living power for the machines that rule the earth. All the humans are aware of is the illusory world of The Matrix in which they live out their "lives."

There is one colony of humans called Zion near the core of the earth. Some residents have been rescued from the sleeping pods and some have been born without ever being plugged into a pod.

However, the colony faces new danger as the machines dig towards the city to eradicate it.

Neo (Keanu Reeves) is their savior, a man called the One.

Once he reaches Zion, his apartment floor is filled with people wishing him well, looking for miracles. He and colleague in combat Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have an intense relationship.

But Neo is plagued with dreams of Trinity's death, not knowing how he can share her dilemma or save her life. Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) returns, along with many other captains, to Zion so that Commander Lock (Harry J. Lennix) can begin to plan the defense. Lock and Morpheus have issues that start and end with Captain Niobi (Jada Pinkett Smith).

It does not stop Niobi from volunteering for a dangerous assignment with Morpheus. If the plan works, humans will be free once more. But if it fails, Zion will be destroyed.

Like most second installments in a trilogy, we know we are being led to the final fight. But this journey is a thrill ride.

Morpheus' mission leads to a meeting with The Merovingian (Lambert Wilson), which went well, Morpheus explains in his convoluted manner.

Merovingian's wife, Persephone (Monica Bellucci), is willing to deal with the humans about The Key Maker (Randall Duk Kim). But the price is not pleasant.

Once again we are treated to fights that seem beyond imagination, beyond reason.

The evil Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) appears to have developed new powers and a deeper hatred for being a cog in The Matrix program. He wants to destroy Neo for making his life difficult.

One fight with Neo in a courtyard reminded me of a Busby Berkley musical number before turning into a football pile up.

Nowhere else is the Computer Generated Imaging (CGI) better. The CGI fits seamlessly with the real action since we know that the world where most of the fighting is taking place is not real. For instance, "ripples" can appear in solid ground without looking cheesy or fake.

While there are pieces of a story being told here, it is really a set up for the last movie, "The Matrix Revolutions." We must get to know who is who and why they are there, who the traitors are and who can be trusted in the long run.

Oh, but with the twin assassins and the Oracle and the Architect, there is little that is ever truly boring about this movie. Just make sure you have seen the first one, so that you at least understand the rules of this strange world.

Mom Goes to the Movies can be reached at KarynBowmn@aol.com. She lives in Kankakee County.