Game Boy Advance gets A+

By Chip and Jonathan Carter

Inside the Video Games

GAME BOY ADVANCE SP - How long have we been complaining about the crummy visibility of the Game Boy viewscreen? Let's see, the first Game Boy debuted about 15 years ago, so about 15 years! Imagine that!

Don't get us wrong: We've always loved our Game Boys, from basic to Pocket to Color to Advance. And we've always done the same thing you do -- turn the lamp next to the couch so that it shines over our shoulder as if we were grilling a suspect. We've also twisted around in plane seats to find the best light. Heck, we once spent three days going cross-country on an Amtrak train playing the first GB Zelda game. We have always wished for a little something more, and now we have it.

Finally, here's a Game Boy that works in any conditions -- even pitch dark. The Game Boy Advance SP is due in stores this week, selling for $99.95.

The SP features the exact same display screen and resolution as the Game Boy advance, but it's front-lit as well, meaning you can play it anywhere. The unit folds into a tiny 31/4-inch by 31/4-inch package -- a little shorter and a little thicker than a deck of playing cards -- and weighs in at a mere 5 ounces. When you're ready to play, flip the screen up (like a laptop computer) and have at.

The only other complaint we've ever had with the GB is that some versions of it have sucked batteries the way Dracula drains blood. That won't be a problem with the SP. There's a built-in lithium-ion battery that recharges any time you plug the unit in with the included adaptor. Battery life is a respectable 10 hours (18 if you turn off the light), and recharge time is three hours.

And yes, it plays all your old Game Boy titles and connects to your GameCube, same as the GBA.

JON SAYS: Bingo. Dead on. Great work. - A-plus

CHIP SAYS: Geez, I wish I'd had this thing on that train -- I think my eyesight dropped by 30 points on that trip. - A+

OVERALL RATING: A-PLUS -- BUY IT FOR EVERYBODY

POKEMON RUBY AND SAPPHIRE, FOR GAME BOY ADVANCE -- OK, so you bought that new Game Boy. Now what are you gonna play in it? We have a suggestion.

So, did you really think this was over? Put away all your trading cards? Been through Red, Blue, Yellow, Silver and Gold? Collected every Pokemon in existence?

No matter. If you've ever been a Poke-freak, you'll definitely want to brush up on your skills and check out Ruby or Sapphire, the first Pokemon efforts for the Game Boy Advance. The two titles sold a combined 4 million copies in Japan the first six weeks after launch.

Graphically, there's not much of a leap here. The games look better than they do on the old Game Boy, of course, but they don't really take advantage of the GBA's visual capabilities. Maybe that's because there's so much action and adventure crammed into the titles that there's not enough room left to make it real pretty.

As in past adventures, you're a beginning Pokemon trainer who travels the land capturing and training new Pokemon with the hopes of someday becoming champion of Pokemon League.

As you travel, you'll collect about 200 Pokemon, most of which are new to Ruby and Sapphire. You'll also make use of "technical machines" and "hidden machines" to teach your charges new skills.

Also new to the game are two-on-two battles: two of your Pokemon against two of an opponent's. (For real fun, link up four GBAs for a throw-down with your friends).

There are also some new twists to the Pokemon themselves. Each has a certain predominant mood - bashful, gentle, jolly, naughty, sassy - that affect the way they learn and fight. There are 25 moods in all.) Each Pokemon also has five "conditions" that a trainer can control: tough, cool, beauty, cute and smart. You can elevate certain conditions by feeding your critters different Pokeblocks, which you make by mixing various berries you collect throughout the game.

Those conditions are a factor in another new feature, the Pokemon Contests. The idea is to put your best Pokemon through a series of moves in a showdown against three other trainers, trying to win approval from a judge and an audience.

When it comes to gameplay and the quest, Ruby and Sapphire are pretty much identical. They do differ when it comes to bad guys and available Pokemon. And, of course, if you've "gotta catch 'em all," you'll need both versions of this classic.

JON SAYS: OK, I'm a junior in high school now. I was in fifth grade when the first Pokemon came out. Please don't tell anyone I still like this. -- A-plus

CHIP SAYS: I won't if you won't - and I haven't been a junior in high school for a while now. -- A-Plus

OVERALL RATING: A-PLUS -- BUY IT FOR POKE-FANS

For more tips, tricks, reviews and news, check out our new friends at www.happypuppy.com. It's free!