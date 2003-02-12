'Jungle Book 2' has nostalgic charm

By Karyn Bowman

Journal correspondent

Can you take the jungle out of the boy after you have taken him out of the jungle?

That is the question being asked in "Jungle Book 2."

Forget that the original movie came out in 1967.

Forget that half of the cast (the voices) have since died.

Other actors have been found, who can re-create the memorable voices of Sebastian Cabot, George Sanders and Sterling Halloway.

No one seems to be able to duplicate Phil Harris as Baloo the lovable bear, so John Goodman fills in as his own lovable self

This new addition to the Mowgli story does not embarrass itself, although it brings nothing new to the series. The animation looks exactly like the original, leaving me to wonder if there were left over cells from the first one.

In keeping with our times, the music feels more like swing than be-bop.

But in the end, it is an enjoyable story that will remind parents of the first movie, while providing a safe haven at the movie theater for the kiddies.

The story starts where the last movie leaves off.

Mowgli (Haley Joel Osment) has been enchanted by Shanti's (Mae Whitman) singing as she gathers water for her mother. He is adopted almost immediately. Little Rajan (Conner Funk) loves his tales of the wild animals Mowgli once played with. Rajan's father (John Rhys-Davies) warns of the dangers of the jungle, showing his scarred arm as proof. The children are not allowed to cross the river and Shanti follows this rule strictly when she is doing her chores and playing.

In the meantime, Baloo (John Goodman) is missing Mowgli something fierce. Bagheera (Bob Joles) tells Baloo they must let Mowgli stay in that village, especially since Shere Khan (Tony Jay) is on the lookout for him.

Since the lightning strike, Shere Khan has been shamed by all in the jungle, especially the vultures, about a small boy defeating him. Once he learns Mowgli is in the man village, he makes a visit. At the same time, Baloo decides to take his favorite boy back to the jungle.

Shanti sees Baloo and alerts the village. However, the village men only see Shere Khan. So Shanti, facing her fear of the jungle, follows Baloo and Mowgli with Rajan unknowingly right behind her.

Oh, we get to see characters from the first movie like Colonel Hathi (Jim Cummings) and the elephant brigade as they try to stop Baloo. The vultures are back with a new, slightly foolish member called Lucky (Phil Collins).

And Kaa tries once again to have a man-cub for a snack. He is given one of the best lines in the movie when he expresses his disdain for the musical interludes.

There are no real surprises here as Mowgli learns that the village with its rules and chores can also be a loving place. This movie does not stand out like "Lilo and Stitch" does, for instance.

But it is filled with it's own kind of nostalgic charm.

editor's note: "Jungle Book 2" starts today at the Meadowview.