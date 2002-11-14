1st 'Harry Potter' movie good for whole family

This weekend, one of the most anticipated movies of the year comes out.

I am talking about "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

Personally I will not be taking my younger children as it is not appropriate for them. But Friday night is family night in our house. We will be watching "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" with homemade pizza in front of the TV.

The first installment of this popular book and movie franchise is an entertaining entree into the world of Harry Potter, the young orphan, who finds out he has powers most of us can only dream about.

We meet him on the night his parents were killed by he-who-must-not-be-named. Professors Dumbledore and McGonnagall (Richard Harris and Maggie Smith) deliver baby Harry to his muggle - read "non-magical" - Aunt Petunia (Fiona Shaw) and Uncle Vernon (Richard Griffiths).

They and their bratty whale of a son mistreat the poor orphan over the years. But on his 11th birthday something amazing happens. A large man who looks like a biker but has a heart even bigger than his earthly frame -- Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) -- comes for Harry to take him to Hogwart's School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Once there, Harry will quickly and smartly make friends with poor and impish Ron (Rupert Grint). Smart but overbearing Hermione (Emma Watson) will help them, earning her place in their hearts as a good friend.

But Harry must also navigate against snobbish bully Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) and hateful Potions Master Severius Snape (Alan Rickman).

While not as deep in character development as I would like, it does make for great viewing. The Quidditch game is just one fascinating part of a world that is like ours but also completely separate.

