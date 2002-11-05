Gabriel's return to Chicago concert stage long-awaited

Peter Gabriel's new CD -- his first proper studio release in 10 years Ã? is called "Up." It's a title that at first glance seems out of place given the dark and subdued nature of many of the CD's songs.

Even Gabriel, 52, notes that "Up" is a CD that centers on the beginnings and endings of life, a theme that incorporates such big-issue topics of death and person's place in the grand scheme of life.

"I think (at) 20 and 30, death isn't around, and now at 52 it is on the table," he said, noting he recently lost a brother-in-law to skin cancer and his father is now 90 years old.

And on a musical level, "Up" is not as hooky and upbeat as some of Gabriel's earlier CDs. That's not to say it isn't worthy.

"Darkness," with its alternating shifts between ominous quiet and jagged rock, recalls the drama of songs like "Family Snapshot" from Gabriel's third solo CD.

The first single, "The Barry Williams Show," is a chunky tune with its share of ear-grabbing moments. More often, though, songs such as "Sky Blue" and "My Head Sounds Like That") deal in muted, understated tones that complement the lyrical mood of the CD.

Despite the subdued and frequently heavy musical and lyrical backdrop, Gabriel said the title "Up" is not a misnomer. "What I would say is that when you deal with difficult stuff sometimes, you do end up being lighter and happier than when you run away from it. So I would argue that the process is an up process, even though the subjects are down and dark."

"Up" continues a trend in Gabriel's music toward more personal, lyrical themes. It's a direction that didn't really emerge until Gabriel's fifth solo CD, his breakthrough multi-platinum hit, "So."

Until that point, Gabriel had specialized more in social commentary, fanciful story-telling or vivid character studies that sometimes found him adapting a first person point of view.

At the time of "So", Gabriel was battling to save his first marriage, and the album reflected his situation with tunes like "Don't Give Up" and "in Your Eyes." In the end, the marriage fell apart, and Gabriel's next studio CD, "Us," featured several songs that related to the breakups of both his marriage and a subsequent relationship.

Gabriel pointed to two factors that helped him become more willing to take a personal tack in his songwriting. "One was getting older and two was being in therapy, which I am not doing at the moment and haven't done for seven years or so. But I think it had a big impact on me feeling more comfortable talking about whatever was going on.

"Not all of it's good and not all of it's easy, but I definitely felt that I learned a lot." His experience with therapy inspired "Digging In The Dirt," a hit song from "Us."

Gabriel's life is actually at a much better place now than the music on "Up" might suggest. Remarried to a 30-year-old Irish woman, Meadh (pronounced Maid), Gabriel is a new father of a one-year-old son.

Gabriel, who has two grown daughters from his first marriage, said he felt it was a good time to start a second family. "I think at 52 now I'm pretty relaxed about everything. I certainly have more money now than I did growing up. So it's a wonderful opportunity. And I think being a dad is the thing that has given me the most satisfaction."

The long gap between "Us" and "Up" might suggest to some that Gabriel's focus has shifted from music to other pursuits, such as family. But the truth is the past decade has been a busy one for him.

For one, Gabriel continued his involvement with WOMAD (World of Music, Arts and Dance), an organization he founded in 1982. To expose audiences to world music, he headlined the highly-acclaimed, multi-act WOMAD tour in 1993. Gabriel also formed Real World Records, a label that continues to release CDs by a variety of world music artists.

In 1997, Gabriel was invited to help create a show for the central space of the London Millennium Dome, and spent two years contributing to the narrative and visual concept of the performance piece, which featured about 60 performers ranging from dancers to opera singers to circus performers. He also composed music to accompany the show. That music was compiled on the CD "OVO," which was released this past June.

Gabriel also composed the music for the soundtrack to the Philip Noyce film, "Rabbit Proof Fence." That music was released this summer on the soundtrack CD "Long Walk Home."

In all, Gabriel amassed a catalog of 130 new songs during the past decade that are in various stages of completion. Some of those songs are earmarked for a new studio CD Gabriel said he hopes to release within the next two years or so.

During the period between the "Us" and "Up" CDs, Gabriel also took a brief step back to his days fronting Genesis, contributing new vocals to the song "The Carpet Crawlers" for the 1999 Genesis anthology CD, "Turn It On AgainÃ‰The Hits."

Gabriel had helped found the band in 1966 and by the early 1970s was clearly the group's most visible member, wearing memorable costumes to help illustrate their songs. He helped steer the group toward an intricate art rock style, a move that culminated in the 1974 concept album, "The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway."

By that time, Gabriel had brought an elaborate theatricality to Genesis shows.

But after "The Lamb" Gabriel quit Genesis, leaving Phil Collins to take over as frontman.

So he launched a solo career with a 1977 self-titled album that featured the hit single "Solsbury Hill." But Gabriel didn't really hit his musical stride until his third album (also a self-titled effort), which included such spooky but dynamic tracks as "Games Without Frontiers," "No Self Control" and "Family Snapshot," and began to reveal his burgeoning interest in world beat music.

His fourth CD, "Security," produced the hit song "Shock The Monkey," and set the stage for his commercial breakthrough "So" -- a mega-hit CD that featured the single "Sledgehammer."

And even though Gabriel had distanced himself from Genesis, his decision to record new vocals for "The Carpet Crawlers 1999" was a clear indication that he had come to terms with his history. "Well I've sort of gotten past the allergy period. And it was like going back and visiting school. It was fun to do for a day, but you wouldn't want to be there for a year. And some of the (Genesis) stuff I still enjoy, not everything. But (there is) stuff that I like. 'The Carpet Crawlers' is definitely one of them that I feel good about. So it seemed if I could add a little extra for fans in that collection then I was very happy to do that."