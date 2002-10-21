Coffee house to show movies

WATSEKA -- Trinity's House Blend Cafe will be open the second and fourth Fridays of each month in Watseka for cards and movies.

This Friday at 7:30 p.m. movie fans of all ages are invited to view a romantic film with friends. Soft lighting, comfy couches and a big screen TV are provided.

A euchre tournament will be held in the coffee bar area. You can come whether you are an experienced or novice player.

Gourmet coffees, sweet treats and fellowship abound at the coffee house where a variety of musical groups have been featured over the past five months.

The cafe is located at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 1559 E. Walnut Street.