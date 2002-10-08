Anne Murray sings in Joliet, Friday

JOLIET -- Anne Murray, "Canada's Songbird" will share an evening of music at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices range from $32-$52 per person. Tickets to Anne Murray can be purchased at the Rialto Ticket Office, 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet, or ordered by calling (815) 726-6600 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday; or between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturdays. On performance days the box office is open until 9 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased through all Ticketmaster outlets, by calling (312) 902-1500, or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Anne Murray's career has always been characterized by songs that have become imbedded in people's hearts. "You Needed Me" and "Could I Have This Dance" are wedding favorites. "Danny's Song" remains a timeless celebration of fatherhood. "A Love Song" and "I Just Fall In Love Again" are for courting couples and golden-anniversary couples alike. Murray's phenomenal success has also set the pace for a generation of Canadian divas -- Celine Dion, Shania Twain, K.D. Lang and Alanis Morissett all followed in her footsteps as worldwide record sellers. She broke down barriers between pop and country, helping to pave the way for country's explosive growth as a music genre in the 80s and 90s and selling more than 40 million albums along the way.

The peerless stylist is renowned for her liquid phrasing, flawless control and exquisite taste as a vocalist. Anne Murray is also widely admired for her song choices.

Equally at home with soulful uptempo material and soothing ballads, she has moved easily between pop, country, and adult contemporary fields during her career.

Her career came about in the first place because of an inspirational performance. Murray began taking classical vocal lessons at age 15. She made her stage debut as a junior in high school. When she sang "Ave Maria" at the graduation ceremonies she noticed people were crying. That was her first inkling of the career that lay before her.

She joined the cast of the Canadian TV series Singalong Jubilee in 1966, began recording in 1968 and shot to stardom with "Snowbird" in 1970. Murray credits her exposure on "The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour" in the early 70s for making her a U.S. celebrity. She hit stride as a pop hit maker in 1973-1978 then became a consistent presence at the top of the country charts in 1979-1990. In 1985, she was given the Companion of the Order of Canada, the highest honor that can be awarded to a citizen of her homeland. In 1989, her hometown of Springfill, Nova Scotia opened a museum devoted to her career.

She was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1993. In 1994, she was honored with a boxed-set compiling 64 of her most loved performances.