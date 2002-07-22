'Dynasty Warriors 3,' 'Hot Shots Golf 3' both get A-pluses

BY Chip and Jonathan Carter

Inside the Video Games

Here are some games that somehow slipped through the cracks. Hey, better late than never.

DYNASTY WARRIORS 3, FOR PLAYSTATION 2 - This is unquestionably the best game we never reviewed. (The manufacturer, Koei Corp., never sent it to us; a friend turned us on to it after the fact.)

Koei has long been known for making incredibly detailed, historically based battle adventures set in China or Japan hundreds of years ago. Many of those were role-playing games that gave you all the history, strategy and drama but none of the action you craved.

Dynasty Warriors, with its foot-to-the-floor interface, changed all that. And now, DW3 pushes the limit even more.

Yes, you are a historically correct warrior in China 1,800 years ago. Three leaders vie for control of the country, aided by dozens of warriors. You have the chance, as any leader or as one of those warriors, to change the course of history.

But this is no RPG dry run. This time, you're right in the thick of things, leading your forces as part of a larger army into some of the most amazing combat in the history of vid games. You have dozens of bladed weapons to choose from (as well as a bit of magic - not the Wizards and Warriors kind, but the kind that's the stuff of legend on battlefields, the kind that lets warriors take on eight or 10 enemies and escape unscathed) as you lead assaults on fortified villages and armed outposts. These battles are huge, often spilling over to seven or eight points of conflict on the map. You're free to take your troops to any point where you think your assistance is needed.

This one is a visual feast. Somehow there can be dozens of characters running, fighting or dying at once, and there's never a second's frame slowdown, even if a second player is fighting along in the fantastic split-screen co-op mode.

And the action is as hot as any brawler you've ever seen. For combat fans, DW 3 is an absolute must.

JON SAYS: I've been playing Koei's RPGs for years, but this game blows any RPG I've ever seen out of the water. Amazing and addictive. - A-plus

CHIP SAYS: Amazing indeed. I hope someone will be inspired to give conflicts like the Crusades, the American Revolution and the Civil War similar treatment. Well, I can always hope, right? - A-plus

OVERALL RATING: A-PLUS - BUY IT FOR AGES 12 & UP

HOT SHOTS GOLF 3, FOR PLAYSTATION 2 - We sort of passed on this one first time around. It hit the streets a couple of months back, we took a quick peek, weren't impressed (hadn't been by the other two, either) and set it aside. When Jon and some friends got bored, it got a second look - and a second wind.

This is one of the most intriguing golf sims you'll ever see. The chucklehead characters are always good for a laugh (even real golf pro John Daly, who turns up here as a long-driving, no-control, good-natured caricature), and the courses are spectacular.

What's amazing is that even golf purists will find a real challenge here if they can get past the cartoony characters. Courses range from the merely terrific to the truly inspired.

JON SAYS: I'm obsessed with trying to unlock new characters and secrets. The game's full of 'em. Even though I could care less about real golf, the challenge and fun of this one have me bingeing for hours at a time. - A-plus

CHIP SAYS: This is an astonishingly realistic golf simulation, not a three-button chump like most golf vids. Green reads are precise and exacting, and there are usually several ways to play each hole. It's a heck of a lot of fun to try to play your way between two buildings at a hotel complex rather than take the long route. (Of course, it stinks if you miss). Sure, you get the occasional wacko, unbelievable bounce or roll, but that's just like real golf. - A-plus

OVERALL RATING: A-PLUS - BUY IT FOR ALL AGES

Got a question? An inside tip you'd like to share? Write to Chip and Jonathan Carter, 435 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60611. While they cannot respond individually, they will answer questions of general interest in their column.