'Sound of Music' highlight of concert

The Kankakee Municipal Band will perform the first concert of the summer season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Don Palzer Bandshell in Bird Park.

Harold Huber conducts the band. The vocal soloist will be Sarah Springer.

Sarah, a music teacher for Kankakee School District 111, is making her 11th appearance with the municipal band. She will sing selections from the "Sound of Music" and "God Bless America."

Sarah is a native of Kankakee and graduated from Westview High School in 1980. She received her bachelor's degree in music education from Eastern Illinois University in 1984. While in college she was very active in theater groups, performing in "Oklahoma," "Godspell," "Pippin" and in various Children's Theatre productions.

Since her return to Kankakee, she has performed in Kankakee Valley Theater productions including "Showboat," "Little Shop of Horrors," "E/R," "Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?," "Hello Dolly," "Gypsy," "Joseph," and "The King and I."

Sarah is married to James Springer. They have a two-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, and a one-year-old son, James Jr.

PROGRAM: Here is the program for the Thursday night concert (bring your lawn chair or blanket.)

"Star Spangled Banner" -- Key/Sousa

"Strike Up The Band" -- Gershwin/Moss

"Emperata Overture" -- Smith

"Serenata" -- Anderson

Selections From the "Sound of Music:"

"The Sound of Music"

"How Can Love Survive?"

"The Lonely Goatherd"

"My Favorite Things"

"16, Going on 17"

"So Long, Farewell"

"Do, Re, Mi"

"Edelweiss"

"An Ordinary Couple"

"No Way to Stop It"

"Maria"

"Climb Ev'ry Mountain"

-- vocalist Sarah Springer

"Bandology" -- Osterling

Coronation March from "Le Prophet" -- Meyerbeer/Ployhar

"Zueignung" -- Strauss/Davis

"Riders in the Sky" -- Jones/Cacavas

Highlights from "Mary Poppins" -- Sherman/Reed

"God Bless America" -- Berlin/Leidzen

-- vocalist Sarah Springer

"Stars and Stripes Forever" -- Sousa/Brion