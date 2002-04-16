'Panic Room' surprisingly good

Last Friday I went to see "Panic Room," not thinking I would be writing about it.

By the end of the film I knew I had to talk about it. I was so engrossed that I did not notice people in front of me leaving for the bathroom until they came back. Twice.

I find writing positive reviews for movies harder because I do not want to gush. But this time I am gushing. There was nothing I did not like about this movie.

I should have known it would be good. After all Jodie Foster is the star and she seldom makes bad movies.

I do not know where to start saying how wonderfully layered and smart Foster's performance is in this movie. Everyone is used well from Foster to Forest Whitaker down to Andrew Kevin Walker in a cameo part as a policeman.

"Panic Room" is almost two hours long but every part of it felt essential.

The story starts with Meg Altman (Foster), who is divorcing her husband and looking for a new home to share with her daughter. Pre-teen Sarah (Kristen Stewart) has a chronic illness and a mouth that would make a sailor blush.

They find a brownstone mansion with four floors of gorgeous large rooms. Plus something more. A panic room.

It is a hidden room that is completely sealed off using concrete and steel. Inside the room gives video cameras angles of the whole house, as well as a separate phone line, and big bins of supplies.

The former owner was a very rich but paranoid man who wanted safety.

On their first night in the house the worst that can happen happens. Three men break into the house looking for the last owner's fortune. Burnham (Forest Whitaker) is a security expert, who built the panic room. Junior (Jared Leto) knows where the treasure is hidden. And Raoul (Dwight Yoakum) comes in a the last moment, invited by Junior.

They expected to find an empty house, not one inhabited by new owners. Once Meg discovers that there are people in their home, she grabs Sarah and hides in the panic room.

There are various things that happen we expect from having seen the trailer for the movie. There are things that happen we expect from this genre of movie. What we do not expect in this exercise is a desire to want to know the characters better. And I mean even the most despicable ones, as well as the good people.

Why does Sarah need to put up such a tough front? Is there a reason for Meg's franticness before the break in? And what about the robbers? Burnham and Junior have their reasons for doing the robbery but they do not want to hurt anyone. Raoul is all for hurting people, including his reluctant partners. But there are plenty of "why's" that float all around.

The action works in this movie as well. Director David Fincher keeps a tight rein so that it moves accordingly. Never too fast or too slow, the pace draws us in and keeps us wondering. It is a film that draws on the suspense movies of yore, taking the best elements and putting them together.

It is not a movie I would take my kids to see. People are killed and beaten viciously. The swearing, no matter how appropriate for the situation or the character, is not appropriate for grade schoolers and younger. Sometimes an R rating is the appropriate rating.

Mom Goes to The Movies can be reached at KarynBowmn@AOL.com. She lives in Kankakee County.