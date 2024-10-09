If you're 65 or older, it's time to get your pneumonia shot

<strong>Dear Savvy Senior,</strong> I recently turned 65 and would like to know if am supposed to get the pneumonia vaccine? If so, which type of vaccine do I need and is it covered by Medicare? <strong>— Relatively Healthy</strong>

<strong>Dear Relatively,</strong> Yes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does indeed recommend the “pneumococcal vaccines” for pneumonia for adults ages 65 and older. They also are recommended for younger people with long-term health issues or weak immune systems, as well as children younger than 5 and people who smoke.

Pneumonia, which can happen anytime — not just during the cold months — can be a serious and even life-threatening condition. Each year, pneumonia causes a whopping 1.5 million people to visit medical emergency departments in the U.S. and causes about 50,000 deaths.

A recent study found the use of pneumonia vaccines is associated with a 24 percent decreased risk of death, but vaccination rates aren’t that high.

About 67 percent of adults older than 65 are vaccinated against pneumonia, and just 24 percent of younger people (19 to 64 years old) at risk for pneumonia are vaccinated. The main reasons for this are because many people are unsure whether they need the vaccine, and others aren’t even aware a vaccine exists.

<strong>Types of Vaccines</strong>

There are three different vaccines available, some more appropriate for certain people than others. They are the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine PPSV23 (Pneumovax23), the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine PCV15 (Vaxneuvance) and PCV20 (Prevnar 20). The numbers indicate how many strains, or serotypes, of streptococcus pneumoniae are included in the vaccine.

So, which vaccine should you get?

If you’ve never been vaccinated for pneumonia, the newer PCV20 is the top choice — it covers the 20 most common serotypes now.

If that vaccine is not available in your area, you can get the PCV15 vaccine, followed one year later by PPSV23.

If you had the earlier PCV13 (but not PCV15), or the PPSV23 at or after age 65, you likely are eligible to get the PCV20 for increased protection.

But because of the different possibilities, you need to talk to your doctor or pharmacist about the most effective option for you.

Side effects of these vaccines tend to be mild, but might include feeling achy and tired as well as redness, swelling and soreness where the injection was given.

You also will be happy to know Medicare Part B covers both single dose and two-dose pneumococcal shots, and you only need to get it once, unlike the flu shot, which is given annually.

Most local pharmacies and community health clinics offer pneumococcal vaccines, but you might want to call ahead just to be sure.

For more information, go to the CDC’s Pneumococcal Vaccination webpage at CDC.gov/vaccines/vpd/pneumo/index.html.

<strong>Other Vaccines</strong>

To avoid getting pneumonia as a consequence of a viral infection, you also should consider getting a flu shot, RSV shot and a COVID-19 booster in the fall.

Vaccines cannot prevent every case of pneumonia (or other conditions they’re given for), but those who get them usually have milder infections, a shorter course of illness and fewer serious complications than people who don’t get vaccinated.

The flu shot and COVID-19 booster are both covered by Medicare Part B, and the RSV vaccine (which is recommended every other year) is covered under Medicare (Part D) prescription drug plans. All three shots also can be given simultaneously.