This is not a scam: Social Security needs you to update your online account

<strong>Dear Savvy Senior,</strong> I recently received an email that I needed to update my online Social Security account. Is this legit or is it a scam? <strong>— Suspicious Susan</strong>

<strong>Dear Susan,</strong> The Social Security Administration did indeed send out a legitimate email last month to notify recipients they are making changes to the way you access Social Security’s online services, including your personal “my Social Security” account.

The changes will simplify your sign-in experience and align with federal authentication standards and at the same time provide you safe and secure access to your account and other online services.

If you created an online my Social Security account before Sept. 18, 2021, you’ll need to shift to a Login.gov account to be able to continue to access your account.

Online my Social Security accounts enable both beneficiaries and people who are not yet receiving benefits to access services, including requesting Social Security card replacements, estimating future benefits, checking on the status of benefit applications and managing current benefits.

The online services aim to save time for both current and future beneficiaries, as well as the Social Security Administration, as the agency grapples with long wait times for its national 800 phone number. The average speed to answer those calls was about 36 minutes in the second quarter, according to the SSA. The agency is working to bring that average wait time down to 12 minutes by the end of September 2025.

<strong>Update Your Account</strong>

If you already have a my Social Security account, go to ssa.gov/myaccount, and sign in with your Social Security username. You then will be guided through the process of creating a new account with Login.gov. Once you successfully link your personal my Social Security account with your new Login.gov account, you’ll get a confirmation screen and have immediate access to online services. In the future, you’ll sign into your account with Login.gov and not your Social Security username.

If you already have either a Login.gov or ID.me account, you do not have to take any action.

<strong>Beware of Scams</strong>

To be sure you’re taking the appropriate steps to update your account, it is important to verify any websites or links leading you to the Social Security website. The legitimate Social Security Administration website link is ssa.gov, and the agency link to my Social Security account is ssa.gov/myaccount.

It’s very important to be mindful of potential scam artists who might send you fraudulent websites pretending to direct you to Social Security. These sites will closely mimic the format of the agency’s links to try to lure you into entering your personal information.

If you see a suspicious email or link, it is best not to respond or click on it. Instead, you can report it to the website of the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General, or call the fraud hotline at 800-269-0271.