Husband likes to get high but keeps lying about it

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My husband and I have been married for 10 years, together for 12. We have no children together, but I have four from a previous marriage. Two are grown and have moved out; two are still home and in high school.

When we got together, my husband stepped right up and became a wonderful stepdad. He has always been a provider, a listener, an advice giver, friend, etc. He is the epitome of a great dad and husband. My family loves him, and I love him with my whole heart.

There is just one small problem that has recurred during our marriage. Abby, he told me several years ago he had stopped smoking marijuana, yet many times during the years I have caught him sneaking around to do it. If I ask him about it, he lies to my face and insists that no, he doesn’t. I don’t ask unless I have seen it or have found some somewhere.

We live in a state where recreational use is legal, so it’s not the smoking that really bothers me — it’s the lying. I don’t partake, so I guess I don’t understand, but how can I get him to see I need him to be honest with me? I can’t accept being lied to, especially over something so stupid. — Miffed In Michigan

<strong>DEAR MIFFED:</strong> Your husband might lie because he knows how you feel about his smoking, and he wants to avoid conflict. Because you have caught him in the act, his unwillingness to fess up shows a lack of character and, I’m sorry to say, a tendency to gaslight you, and I don’t blame you for being upset.

There are few ways more effective in eroding trust than to do what you say he has been doing. That is why it is important the two of you have an HONEST discussion about his pot smoking — either at home or in the office of a licensed family therapist.