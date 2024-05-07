Relative's gift choices are unwanted and annoying

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> I’m a 77-year-old woman with a 27-year-old granddaughter who loves electronic gadgets and toys. She’s comfortable financially and often buys expensive gifts for me. While I appreciate her generosity and her desire to make my life “easier and more fun,” I simply am NOT INTERESTED in them.

I find these devices more frustrating than enjoyable. I don’t NEED anything, and I don’t WANT anything. I have asked her repeatedly to please not spend her money on me, but it falls on deaf ears. Perhaps if you print this, she might realize how difficult it sometimes is for us older folks to use these gadgets. How can I get my point across without hurting her feelings? — Good Intentions

<strong>DEAR GOOD INTENTIONS:</strong> Tell your granddaughter you love her and appreciate her generosity, but electronic gadgets are not enjoyable for you, and you wish she would stop giving them to you. If she asks what you might like, explain (again) you do not need anything but would instead like to spend time or go to an event with her. That message should not cause hurt feelings.

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> I have one sibling, a sister, who is three years younger than I am. Our mom is very elderly. My sister and I have a terrible relationship. We cannot get along.

When Mom dies, would it be OK for me not to go to the funeral? We have no other family, and I have no desire to see my sister. Mom and I have a great relationship. Do other people experience this? I told her lawyer I can’t go. He said he understands. — On My Own In New York

<strong>DEAR O.M.O.:</strong> Funerals might seem to be “for” the deceased, but they are really to comfort the living. The time to demonstrate respect and affection is while someone is living. You have done that with your mother for many years. I doubt there is much left unsaid between you. When your mother passes, do what feels right to you. Your mother’s lawyer said he understands. That should be enough dispensation.