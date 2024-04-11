Fake jobs revisited: I’ve had five now

A few weeks ago, I began digging into the topic of job-hunting in 2024, particularly the number of fake job listings one might find on online job sites. After my daughter was accepted for a job that turned out to be bogus, both her and my personal “radar” of whether something was legitimate or not became even more important when responding to job offers.

Despite trying to be diligent, I’ve recently had yet another fake job offer that I came very close to falling for. I applied for a marketing job at an agricultural fertilizer company in my state after seeing the listing online. I looked at the company’s website and researched its name. I saw the company listed in multiple farm trade publications, lending legitimacy to the listing.

I applied and received an email a few days later saying I’d gotten through the first round of resume weed-outs. The company sent me a questionnaire and requested that I write a five-page marketing plan for one of their products. The email came from the same domain as the company’s own website, so again, it seemed far more legitimate than jobs that might use a throwaway email address.

I spent the next three days working on the marketing plan. I researched competitors for the fertilizer product involved, noting ways that this particular product was superior to what was currently on the market. I wrote a lengthy proposal outlining numerous ways to promote the product and emailed it back to the hiring manager.

A few days later, I heard from the hiring manager again, asking for my salary requirements, which I provided. A couple more days went by, and finally, the email every job-hunter wishes to receive: The company had decided, and I’d gotten the job!

The hiring manager emailed me a new employee packet with a welcome letter from the company’s CEO. I looked up his name on LinkedIn and found his profile and some articles about his work. The new employee packet outlined a list of items I could purchase for my work-at-home position, including a new laptop and other office supplies.

The first red flag hit me when the packet instructed me to provide the hiring manager with my bank account information so that the company could deposit funds so that I could set up my home office. The packet also asked for images of the front and back of my driver’s license. At this point, I began to suspect that this job was an attempt to steal my identity and banking information. I went back through all the materials I’d received from the company. The fact that the emails were coming from the same website domain as the company’s own site seemed so odd to me.

Then I looked at the phone number of the hiring manager and noticed it had a different area code. It was a small thing, but it was enough to make me pick up the phone and dial the company – not the number in the email from the hiring manager, but the main office number on the company’s website.

That’s when everything came crashing down. The receptionist knew exactly why I was calling and said I’d been the sixth person who “accepted a job” with the company that day. There was no job. Their email server had been hacked, and an identity thief was running a scam posting phony jobs at a real company, leading applicants through multiple tasks and challenges in an attempt to obtain their personal and banking information upon “getting the job.”

It was incredibly disappointing, especially after having done so much actual work creating marketing plans for the scammer. These scams do seem to be getting more sophisticated. I’m now making a point to call the companies I’m applying for via a publicly posted phone number if I get to a similar point in the application process to verify that the position actually exists.