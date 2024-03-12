Father's threat leads to change in family dynamics

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> While I was visiting my father-in-law, a heated conversation turned violent. My husband, “Rob,” was helping his dad and a neighbor with a house project. When Rob’s dad became upset at him, he lifted the power saw he was holding, turned it on and motioned toward Rob saying, “You’re lucky I don’t slit your throat.” He said some other unkind things and we left. He has not reached out to my husband since, and Rob has deleted his phone number.

His dad sent me a text taking no responsibility for his actions and blaming Rob, which is why we have decided to cut ties for now. We have a teen daughter, and my father-in-law has also texted her. We do not want her around him, and Rob wants to instruct her not to respond. The day his father acted like this was also the one-year anniversary of the passing of his long-term girlfriend (who was more like a wife). Should we tell our daughter not to respond to his messages? — Threatened In Oregon

<strong>DEAR THREATENED:</strong> Your daughter is old enough to know what is going on and to be able to respond to her grandfather’s texts. (I’m not sure how you could stop her.) However, she should ALSO be made aware that, in a moment of anger, her grandfather threatened to KILL her father, which is why you have decided it is safer to keep your distance. At the least, “dear old Dad” owes his son an apology.