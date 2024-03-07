More perils and pitfalls from job-hunting

My recent columns on the difficulty of finding a job in 2024 resonated with multiple readers. They shared so many timely and relevant observations on the current state of the working world, so I’d like to devote one more column to this important topic.

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> You need to discuss scam recruiters too in your talk of job hunting. I have applied for a job on multiple well-known job websites. I got a text that said they ‘got my number from the recruiting database, asking if it could share a job opportunity with me. I texted back and received the job description and asking if I was interested in the job.

When I replied “yes,” I received messages asking for my personal information, including my social security number. No one should ever ask for that over text. When I replied that I was not going to send the number, the person on the other end of the text began speaking in broken English, and I realized I was most likely speaking with a scammer. There was no job, only the potential of having my identity stolen.

And it is a scary thing because if the scammer has set up a fake job opportunity online, they already have the names and addresses of the people who responded to it. All they need is a little bit more personal information to steal someone’s identity. <strong>— Corey L.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> It is incredible to me how much of the recruitment process is done by computers now. I am a software engineer who unfortunately lost my job due to the pandemic. It has been quite a struggle to find a similar job. I recently applied online for another software engineering position.

In the span of the same minute, I received an email from the company thanking me for applying, and a second email saying they had reviewed my resume and had decided not to proceed with me as a candidate.

No human could have looked at my application and resume, evaluated it, then composed, and sent that email in under 60 seconds. People have to realize the majority of this process does not have human eyes on it. <strong>— Ray E.</strong>

“I too am on the job hunt, and I have noticed that many applications have a box to check which reads ‘I want to opt out from having my resume reviewed by artificial intelligence.’

The problem with this is that everyone who agrees will have theirs reviewed before yours, if a human even gets around to looking. But if you agree, the rejection emails are often nearly instantaneous. It is disheartening to take all the time filling out applications and questions and skills tests to find a rejection minutes after you finally click ‘Submit.’” <strong>— Kyle C.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I was glad to see you address ‘ghost jobs.’ I firmly believe companies are going through the motions of posting job openings so that their investors think the companies are growing, and they can secure more funding. I work in a technical field and have applied for numerous jobs recently, some of which I have followed up by calling the company. Each time, I get a similar excuse about the positions I’ve applied for if I can actually track down someone to discuss the position with. They will say things like ‘Oh, we’re always looking for people,’ or ‘We don’t have a start date in mind for that position.’ Then I can tell it is likely a ghost job where applications and resumes are sent to, but no one ever replies. <strong>— Isabel H.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> A friend told me that the ghost jobs are a common tactic when a company wants to outsource a job to a different country. They can collect resumes so that they can then say, ‘we tried to find someone to fill this job, but none of these people were qualified.’ Then, they can open the position up to outsource it for a much lower cost than paying a salary in the USA. <strong>— Mandy N.</strong>

Email your finance questions to Jill Cataldo at jill@supercouponing.com.