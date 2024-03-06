Husband pressures wife to dress more provocatively

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My husband wants me to wear more revealing clothing. I’ve always enjoyed dressing attractively and never have felt behind the times or like a frump, but I do have my opinion about what is appropriate. For example, if I’m wearing leggings, I wear a long top to cover my bum. My outfits are attractive and not ultra-conservative by any means, but I’m not a crop top, low-cut, skin-tight kind of gal.

I want to be attractive to my husband, but I am growing really annoyed by his pestering me to wear things in public that make me feel as though I’m oversharing. He says he’s a guy, and he would know if it’s inappropriate. I conceded a few times, but it just felt showy and uncomfortable. Your thoughts? — Stingy With The Goods In Maine

<strong>DEAR STINGY:</strong> My thought is: Do nothing that makes you feel self-conscious. Your husband might be a “guy” and think he knows what is appropriate attire, but the “bottom” line is YOU must be comfortable and not feel embarrassed by what you are showing when you are out in public.