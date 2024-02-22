The ghostly landscape of job hunting in 2024

While I deeply enjoy my job as a columnist and moneysaving expert, I also had a day job in marketing for more than 15 years which I loved. It never fully recovered from the pandemic, so I’ve been on the job hunt for a few months now. If there’s one thing we can all agree on, in order to have money to learn how to budget, it all starts with a job.

Having been away from the job-searching process for so long, I was surprised to learn that job-hunting is much different now than it used to be. Like many people, I began my search with multiple online job boards, including Indeed, Monster, and LinkedIn.

The first week, I applied to about ten jobs. The second week, about 15 fifteen. The third week, more than 30. A month later, I’d applied to more than 80 jobs and had three interviews.

This seemed unusual, although I’ve been out of the job-hunting game for quite some time. When I was discussing the bleakness of the job market with a friend, she remarked, “It’s because of all the ghost jobs out there.”

Ghost jobs? I wasn’t familiar with this term, but according to Forbes, more than one third of jobs posted online may not actually exist. While they may be active job listings on the sites they’ve been posted to, they may not actually be jobs that companies are actually hiring for.

Why do companies post ghost jobs? There are a myriad of reasons, but while researching this article, I found some common themes.

Appearance of corporate health: Companies may post job openings to give the impression to investors or stockholders that the company is enjoying a period of growth. (An unfortunate side effect of this practice is that these ghost jobs can also skew the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover data, making it appear that more jobs were created in a specific time period than actually were.)

Data collection: Companies may build a pool of applicants and resumes to draw from in the event that new talent is needed in the future.

Motivating existing employees: According to a Clarify Capital survey, some managers post job listings for the exact jobs they currently have employees working in order to motivate those same employees, giving them the impression that they could be replaced in the future.

The same survey also noted that one-third of managers surveyed posted job listings to give their existing, overworked employees the impression that the company would be hiring additional staff to help with the workload, even when there were no actual plans to.

Once I learned just how prevalent ghost jobs actually are, I dramatically increased the number of jobs I apply to each week, simply to offset the percentage of applications I was sending to jobs that might not exist at all.

Unfortunately, this does further frustrate the job application process, because so many job listings require a fair amount of work to apply for. Cover letters and resumes are not always enough. In my field of marketing, I’ve encountered numerous online skills tests, aptitude tests, and even personality tests to see whether or not I will be a good fit for the company I’m applying for – again, assuming the job actually exists.

So how can one avoid ghost jobs? Unfortunately, when you’re primarily job-hunting online, they’re not always easy to spot. I’ve had better luck by sorting the jobs I’m looking at by jobs posted within the last 24 hours or seven days. Then, I’ll look at the company’s own website to see if the job is also posted there. Not all companies cross-post jobs, but this helps me decide if I am going to submit an application.

If the job is more than a week old, and it isn’t posted on the company’s own site, there’s a good chance that the listing may be inactive.

Next week, I’ll share more thoughts on the job hunt process, avoiding ghost jobs, and worse – avoiding scam jobs.