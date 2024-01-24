Keeping warm in a cold spell

At 10 a.m., the temperature is still only at 0 degrees with a wind chill of -17 degrees. The past several days we have had even colder temperatures and wind chill down to -27 degrees. It’s been a challenge to heat for everyone. It seems the wind gets in everywhere.

Grandson Ryan seems to be doing OK but is still on antibiotics.

A happy birthday to granddaughter Jennifer. She had her 6th birthday on Jan. 15. Daughter Lovina made her a cake. She was so excited to blow out her candles on the cake.

When Jennifer was born, daughter Susan and Mose had been living in an old house that didn’t heat well, so they moved in here with us. It was fun to help Susan with her firstborn and, of course, to spoil little Jennifer. I still remember how Mose would sit there and hold Jennifer and smile at her. At her first and second birthdays, Mose held her when she blew out the candles on her cakes. Then, less than a month before her third birthday, Mose was called from this earth. God had other plans for this little girl. In the short years Mose was here, he gave this little girl a lot of love, and she loves to hear me tell her stories of Daddy Mose. Jennifer has this mischievous grin on her face all the time, and her smile lights up the room. She was so excited when she lost her first tooth. My grandchildren are all so precious to me. My children think I spoil the grandchildren more than I did them, but that’s what grandmothers are for. Haha!

The whole family came here for Sunday lunch in spite of the cold temperatures. Son Joseph and son-in-law Dustin grilled 20 pounds of chicken. I told them I could fry it, but they said they can stand inside our heated pole barn and check on the chicken on the grill outside every once in a while. That helped me out. We had mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, chicken, cheese, hot peppers and onions. I sliced onions and put them in apple cider vinegar — does anyone also do this? We love them like that. Dessert was Jennifer’s cake, ice cream, gelatin and doughnuts.

The afternoon was spent playing games, and some worked on a 1,000-piece Amish Country puzzle we started recently. Some of the grandchildren, with the help of daughter Verena and special friend Daniel Ray, were putting together 100-piece puzzles. That was much easier for them to figure out.

We love the Amish Country 1,000-piece puzzles and always like to look for a different one. I usually use those peel and stick sheets to keep the puzzle to hang up. I’m using my puzzle board for the first time. It was given to me from daughter Loretta and Dustin for a Christmas gift last year. It has a swivel under it so the board easily can be turned and has four drawers on the side to keep the extra puzzle pieces in. I love it very much, and it makes it so much easier to put away when you aren’t working on it. The children didn’t seem to bother the puzzle Sunday. I can remember so often when children were younger and we would have a puzzle on our table we would work on when we had time. It seemed like the toddler who could climb on a chair would find the puzzle and mess it up. Then, we would have to start all over again. Sweet memories!

I’ll sign off wishing everyone God’s blessings. Stay warm!

Chicken Loaf

<strong>2 ½–3 pounds of chicken, cooked and cubed or shredded</strong>

<strong>1 cup chicken broth</strong>

<strong>1 cup uncooked rice</strong>

<strong>1 cup milk</strong>

<strong>1 cup bread cubes</strong>

<strong>2 eggs</strong>

<strong>1 cup celery, diced</strong>

<strong>salt and pepper to taste</strong>

Mix all ingredients together. Pour into a greased baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until a knife comes out clean when inserted in center of loaf.