January: My favorite month for clearance shopping

Welcome to 2024. January’s here, and it’s my favorite month of the year for clearance shopping. Did you know that stores put more merchandise on clearance in January than any other month of the year? It’s true! As retailers move toward the winter holiday shopping season, they bring in lots of new merchandise – not solely Christmas or holiday-themed in nature, but anything that they expect to sell well during the holiday season. I’m talking about everything from clothing to shoes to outerwear — although this certainly isn’t limited to clothing either.

Unlike other seasonal clearances, such as Labor Day or Back-to-School sales, stores’ January clearances typically aren’t heavily advertised in a “named” sort of way. However, keep an eye on your favorite stores’ clothing departments and see what kinds of deals pop up. I also recommend looking for coupons on department stores’ websites during this time.

In fact, on Christmas night – on the holiday itself – I received a 30% off coupon code texted from a major department store that I like to shop, along with text encouraging me to shop post-holiday sales “right now.”

Stores also bring in new home décor items ahead of the season, such as artwork, throw pillows and blankets, candles, and other items of this nature. Kitchen gadgets, towels, décor and artwork are yet another area to watch.

Don’t forget about toys either! Department stores bring lots of toy stock in specifically for the holiday season, and once that season is over, they will devote this seasonal shelf space to the next group of items in their sales plan. Even stores that carry toys year-round typically devote extra shelf space to toys, which might soon house gardening or outdoor gear, depending on your climate.

When I’m shopping for toys, I like to hit the stores in mid to late January, looking for discounted overstock toys or any items of interest that might be enjoying additional clearance markdowns. There were some years in which I would do all of my toy shopping in January – for the entire season! Birthdays, children’s friends’ birthdays, future holidays – if you hit the sales right, it can be a fantastic time to bulk-buy toys for the entire year in the same month.

If you like clearance shopping, you’ll also want to keep the following markdown schedule in mind for future clothing sales. I like to shop at the end of one season for the following year’s needs. My rule of thumb is to shop one season behind the current season. Winter clothes will really start moving to the clearance racks in March, and any winter stock that remains will continue to be marked down through April and May.

Springtime clothes go on clearance as soon as summer rolls around in June! Just as with winter clothes, anything that doesn’t move during the first round of markdowns will typically continue to drop in price as summer continues on through July and August.

As we fall into autumn, the summer clothes will begin hitting clearance racks in September. Anything that remains will continue to drop in price throughout October and November. I can recall some incredible deals on swimwear that I’ve picked up in the under-five-dollar range… but I was shopping in November for the following summer season.

Lastly, the fall clothes begin their markdowns once chilly December rolls around. Many fall styles are great to wear throughout the winter too, so I continue browsing clearance racks throughout January and February for additional deals.

I am always in the mindset of purchasing ahead of my needs, and my entire household’s needs too. If someone is outgrowing a winter coat, I will start looking for a new one as soon as the winter season ends, then hang it in the closet for the following winter. It’s a great way to save money, but there’s also a lot of comfort in knowing that the next season’s clothing is already hanging in the closet – usually with the tags still on, so I can remind myself what a great deal I got when I take it out to launder and wear it!