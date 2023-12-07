Alumnus disappointed by 20th class reunion snub

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> I recently found out my 20-year high school reunion took place, and I wasn’t invited. I’m still occasionally in touch with several friends from high school and easy to find on social media. I did attend my 10-year reunion, although I may not have received an invite myself because I went as part of a group.

I wasn’t very popular or close to the “in” crowd in high school, but I was social, albeit quirky. I’m sure it was a simple oversight, but I’m having trouble getting past this. I keep thinking about the trope of the loser in high school coming back to the reunion to shine.

Abby, I feel pathetic because I wasn’t even asked. I’m not sure I could have gone because I have two babies at home, and we are still somewhat COVID-cautious, but it hurts not to have been invited. Any suggestions for how to stop feeling slighted? — Unwelcome In Massachusetts

<strong>DEAR UNWELCOME:</strong> Think back. Did you sign up for the alumni association when you attended that 10-year reunion? I’ll bet you didn’t because if you had, they wouldn’t have left you alone and you would be receiving appeals for money and current information. I am pretty sure your omission from the guest list was an oversight. To prevent it from happening again, all you have to do is be proactive about making sure you are included in the next one.

<strong>TO MY READERS:</strong> The eight days of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah begin at sundown. Happy Hanukkah, everyone. A joyous Festival of Lights to all of us. — “Latkas” Of Love, Abby