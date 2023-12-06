Parents upset by daughter's opaque and dodgy love life

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> Three days before my daughter, “Ginger’s,” wedding, her fiance called to announce he could not marry her because she’s bisexual. It’s something he knew about for a year but waited until three days before the wedding to mention.

Needless to say, my husband and I were shocked, embarrassed and devastated. We had gone to a wedding with Ginger and her fiance the Saturday before her wedding date, and they were excited about their own wedding, talking about the home they were building and about having a baby. By the next Wednesday, it was over. She has reimbursed us for half of our expenses for the wedding.

Ginger since has been involved mostly with women who have stolen from her, treated her badly and lied to her. We no longer trust our daughter because we thought she was happily engaged, but she lied when she told us how happy she was and how great she and her fiance got along. We cannot accept the current situation, and our relationship with her is now very strained.

We told her to live her life but not to bring these women around. Since then, she has chosen to stay away. We miss our daughter but are not willing to accept this behavior. We don’t think Ginger is even trying to gain back our trust. Please give us your best advice. — Lost In Louisiana

<strong>DEAR LOST:</strong> Has it occurred to you your daughter might be a lesbian who tried to appease you and her father by claiming to be bisexual? It is a blessing to all concerned the wedding was canceled.

If you’re a regular reader of my column, you surely must be aware that some women have dysfunctional “manpickers.” In your daughter’s case, she’s having the same problem choosing her female partners. Rejecting her because you don’t want “those women” around is not the solution to her problem. Instead, suggest she seek counseling at the nearest LGBTQ community center so she won’t continue seeking love in all the wrong places.

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My boyfriend and I were excited to go on an $11,000 Caribbean cruise. His 22-year-old son was not that enthusiastic. We invited him to join us for dinner, shows or to play games, but the majority of the time he refused. The only time he’d join us was for events that were paid for in advance.

He called his mom, grandmother and girlfriend every night, but not once did he call his father’s mother. To me, it seems like he’s not interested in his father, grandma or me. The moment we arrived home from vacation, he bolted out the door to meet his girlfriend and slept at his mom’s house. What can I do to bring this family together? — Social Disaster

<strong>DEAR SOCIAL DISASTER:</strong> Although at 22 your boyfriend’s son is legally an adult, he didn’t act like one on that trip. In fact, he demonstrated that he was uninterested and didn’t want to interact with his father or with you. It is nice of you to want to bring him and his dad closer, but it’s time for you to step back and let them work it out. Nothing you can do will fix this.