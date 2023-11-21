Boss has taken advantage of employee's kind offer

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My boss, who recently separated from her husband and is getting divorced, has moved within walking distance of work. The problem is, she can’t drive, and her daughter needs to be taken to and from school. I offered to help her out with her daughter, but now she’s asking me to take her everywhere she needs to go.

I have been accommodating and have done this for a couple of months, but she has never offered me any money toward gas in my car even though she’s always bragging about all the things she has ordered off the internet. I never offered to be her chauffeur.

I work third shift, which is hard enough, and have my own child to take care of during the day. How can I tell her it’s got to stop without hurting her feelings? I am getting close to losing control and telling her off. Everyone I know is advising me to stop, and she’s just using me. <strong>— Used in the Midwest</strong>

<strong>DEAR USED:</strong> Explain to your boss (politely) that you were glad to help her out “temporarily” by making sure her child had transportation to and from school, but you have responsibilities outside of work that preclude your continuing to serve as her chauffeur.

Then tell her that if you are going to continue driving her child, you will need to be reimbursed for the fuel you expend doing it — something she seems to have forgotten. Speaking up is not rude or hurtful; it’s called being assertive.