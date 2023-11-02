Building your skill set

A common theme in my life has been actively pursuing and learning as many life skills as possible. I’m one of those people who is wired to be a lifelong learner, and I view each skill that I’m able to add to my knowledge base as a practical ability that I don’t need to ask, or hire, someone else to do for me.

Some of the skills that I think are invaluable for anyone to master are sewing, using small hand tools, operating some power tools and handling common automotive repairs and maintenance. In our world, convenience often overshadows self-sufficiency, but there is an immense satisfaction I feel in accomplishing something with my own hands.

I do realize not everyone has had the same opportunities in life to learn DIY skills, but one of the most wondrous things about living in the internet age is the wealth of knowledge available to us online – not just in how-to explanations on websites, but via instructional videos and courses too – many of which are completely free of charge.

I learned to sew when I was a child – both by hand, and with a machine. Even if you don’t have a sewing machine, knowing how to make minor repairs, mends and hems are invaluable skills. When my very active boys were young children, it felt like I was mending torn clothing every other week! I do sew with a machine too, and I use it weekly – not just for creative projects but for making alterations to the clothes I wear too. (Just this week, I added pockets to a new pair of pants. It continues to amaze me how many pairs of women’s pants are made without pockets at all!)

If you are interested in learning to sew with a sewing machine, I highly recommend browsing local thrift stores for a used model. I often see sewing machines at my local stores priced under $20.00 – a steal, considering the price difference over buying a brand-new one.

Regarding tools, both hand and power varieties: I grew up with a mechanically-inclined father who never hesitated to put tools in my hands when I was young. Consequently, I never grew up with a fear or reluctance to using power tools. It developed a sense of self-sufficiency in me, instilling a fix-it-myself mindset that ultimately carried over into so many other areas of life. With these skills, I’ve been able to do all sorts of things – from building furniture, to adding on to my home’s deck, to repairing my home’s appliances.

Along similar lines, I also do a lot of my own automotive maintenance and repairs myself. I know that this is more difficult for apartment dwellers who may not have access to a garage and the proper tools to maintain a vehicle. However, I know that the investment I’ve made in the tools that I own have also long paid for themselves considering the labor costs I would be paying to have a professional to do the work for me.

There is tremendous benefit in being able to learn in person from an expert too. So much can be learned online, but there are also some skills where it’s tremendously helpful to have someone by your side helping you improve your technique and utilize your tools correctly.

More options for boosting your skill set are live, in-person classes or workshops in your area. A friend of mine had always wanted to learn to weld, so she took a non-credit class at our local community college. She had the benefit of being able to learn, in person, with an instructor who could help steer and shape her progress. By the time she finished the course, she had created an outdoor fire pit with an artistic mountain range design welded around the rim.

I strongly encourage you to expand your skill set a bit outside your comfort zone. See what you’re capable of and what you can learn! You may find that this kind of personal development is empowering too in that it increases your self-reliance, as well as your self-confidence to tackle more tasks independently.