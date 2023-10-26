In search of vintage

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> What are your thoughts on buying vintage furniture over modern versions?

I am helping my son and his wife move into their first home, and their budget is limited. They were considering buying the kind of particle-board based furniture that you assemble yourself, but I feel this is not a good investment long term.

They are not fans of many vintage styles, though, and I would like to convince them that older could be better. <strong>— Brad F.</strong>

Our world has become a place where mass production and disposable consumer goods really have become the norm. Affordability is, of course, a factor — but the allure of vintage items lies in their quality, craftsmanship, and enduring appeal. Modern furniture is often made of particle board with a wood or wood-like veneer. So much of it is not constructed from solid pieces of natural wood. And, mass-produced put-it-together furniture also lacks the durability and attention to detail that older pieces have.

Another benefit of buying an older, solid-wood piece of furniture – whether it’s a table, chair, cabinet, or set of shelves – is that it can be stripped down and refinished to give it an updated look that matches your style too. There are so many products available to do this too that one doesn’t necessarily need to do a full stripping or sanding to remove the entire original finish.

If the form and shape of the piece of furniture is pleasing to you, the purchase price of finding an item secondhand, plus the costs to refinish, is often less than purchasing a modern, particle-board or chipboard-based version of a similar item. Keep your eyes open at garage sales, estate sales, and in online marketplaces. You can save even more money if you pick up a piece of secondhand furniture free of charge that no one wants.

I’m reminded of a coffee table that my parents gave to my cousin. It was a large, solid table with a style firmly rooted in the 1970s. He took the table to his first apartment, and that same table has followed him through two subsequent moves. When he moved into his current house, I was stunned to see that he still owned the table – especially since I didn’t recognize it at all! He pointed it out and noted that he’d had a friend paint it and restyle it completely with a modern black finish on the legs and top, and a few striped areas where the woodgrain peeked through. It looked completely different and now coordinates perfectly with the new black couch he got for the same room.

While I really enjoy the furniture refinishing process, apartment dwellers may not have the ability to strip and sand something down to bare wood and start over.

However, there are plenty of products on the market that can be used right over the original finish. My daughter is currently picking out colors of chalk paint to refinish a wood dresser that she picked up.

There are many brands of chalk paint on the market, name for its matte appearance, and they require very little preparation.

She’ll change the hardware on the drawers too, giving it an updated appearance, and her investment will be far less than purchasing a new, solid wood dresser of similar quality.

If you like the original woodgrain finish of your item, but it has minor scratches or damage, consider a product like Howard Restor-A-Finish. It is a wipe-on treatment that fills and re-tints damaged areas to make wood furniture look the way it did when it was new. It’s very easy to use and priced around $10 a can.

I’m always happy when an older piece of furniture is given a new look and a new life. While my goals in refinishing furniture pieces are typically focused on the financial benefits, there are environmental benefits to consider too. When you reuse or refinish something, especially a large piece of furniture, you’re also keeping that item from being discarded in a landfill too. And, you can’t help but enjoy the self-satisfaction you’ll feel when you transform an old item into something new.