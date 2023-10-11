More thoughts on purchasing a used car

Two weeks ago, I shared some thoughts around the process of purchasing cars, both new and used. After two years of “borrowing” mom and dad’s vehicles, it was time for him to buy a car of his own before heading off to college.

An enormous part of the car-searching process can be done online. Our family is extremely brand-loyal to one specific automaker – a loyalty that extends back five generations! While our children can certainly choose to buy whatever they’d like, I was pleased to hear that our son wanted to continue this tradition. However, focusing solely on one automaker does also limit the pool of used vehicles one could potentially choose from.

Our son started looking at websites devoted to buying cars online. After finding a car he was interested in, I noted that the company had a location in a town not far from ours. We went there to see if we could test-drive the car, and we were told that it was their policy to only allow you to drive the car after you paid for it. You then would have one week to decide whether or not you wanted to keep the car.

I realize that many people buy cars this way, but I was raised by a “car guy” dad who is happiest when he’s under the hood working on something. Neither Dad nor I could fathom paying for a used car without actually seeing it in person or taking it for a test drive.

Our son refocused his car-finding efforts on local dealerships where we could go to physically see the cars in person and test-drive them. Because he knew he wanted a specific make of vehicle, he started looking at used inventory at dealerships from the same automaker. We spent time visiting them, looking at vehicles in person and eliminating them for one reason or another.

We quickly learned that some dealerships will happily make appointments for you to come test-drive a car, but the car you’re interested in might not be on the lot at all. This happened to us one night when we drove 45 minutes to a dealership that had scheduled a test-drive, but when we got there, they’d already sold the car we were interested in. Worse, the salesperson had called to make sure we were still coming less than an hour before our appointment but failed to mention that the car was no longer available.

We had a very specific set of criteria in mind and did not appreciate playing games. We later had another idea to expand our search for a car: Look at other dealerships from other automakers! While we wanted a specific make of car, we actually found more vehicles to choose from at a dealership for a competing automaker. They, of course, sell the vehicles traded in to purchase new cars, regardless of which automaker built the cars.

As our son began narrowing down his search, he found a car that passed all of the initial tests — including the “mom crawls under car and checks the tie rod ends, sway bar and other parts herself” test! (And, if you are not car-savvy, this is an area where it may help you to take someone who is along with you.)

I’m blessed to have grown up with my dad and the car knowledge I’ve learned from him, but he’s still the master mechanic in the family. When we mentioned to the dealership that we wanted to have Dad take a look at the car too, the dealership said we could take the car home, let him go through it and then bring it back before we decided. That’s exactly what we did.

This, ultimately, was the kind of opportunity we were looking for to help us really make the most informed purchase. We laughed that we’d found our son’s car at a competing dealership, but we were very pleased with their customer service, the price of the car and the fact that our son finally found the perfect car for his transition to college life.