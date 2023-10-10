Daughter Lovina helps with cookbook preparations

Tacos <strong>1 pound hamburger, browned</strong> <strong>1 taco seasoning packet</strong> <strong>lettuce, chopped</strong> <strong>tomatoes, diced</strong> <strong>green peppers, diced</strong> <strong>onions, diced</strong> <strong>hot peppers, chopped</strong> <strong>shredded cheese</strong> <strong>salsa</strong> <strong>ranch dressing</strong> <strong>sour cream</strong> <strong>Doritos, crushed</strong> <strong>flour tortillas</strong> Add taco seasoning to the hamburger, and prepare according to the directions on the packet. Some in our family wrap all the ingredients in a tortilla and some layer the ingredients onto the tortilla and top with crushed Doritos.

Dear Readers, I, (daughter) Lovina, decided to write the column for Mom today. She had a busy day, and I figured I’d help her out by taking one thing off her agenda. I’ve been wanting to for a while now anyway.

Not too long ago, I joined the church and was baptized, which was the best decision I ever have made in my life. On Sunday, I participated in communion for the first time. I have been at communion church plenty of times, but it was really special to be a part of it, as I am now a member of our church.

Daniel (my special friend) had his 22nd birthday Sept. 26. On Friday night, we had a birthday supper with his family. I made a cake for him Saturday. Then, we also had tacos. On Sunday, I invited my family to come for supper after communion church in honor of his birthday.

I got Daniel a birthday gift. Last time, I accidentally told him what I got him, and the time before that, I got excited and just gave it to him as soon as I bought it. This time, I didn’t blabber what I got him, and I actually gave it to him on his birthday.

I got him some stuff for his buggy, and he seemed to be really glad for it even though it wasn’t as big and expensive as the gift he got me for my birthday. Having a person like me in his life is probably a good enough gift. You can’t buy an awesome girlfriend at a gift shop. I’m just kidding. If I could buy bigger and better gifts I would, but unfortunately my piggy bank went on a diet. That was also a joke. I don’t have a piggy bank (because I don’t have any money to put in it). Haha. That was a joke, too. I actually do have a piggy bank, and I do have money. I have this wallet named Daniel, and I call it my boyfriend. Then, if I ask really nicely, it gives me money.

That was another joke.

Speaking of jokes, brother Kevin told me another of his jokes that are actually not even that funny — after he tells one, we all just stand there in awkward silence because no one laughs because, like I said, they aren’t that funny.

He said, what’s red and bad for your teeth? (Five seconds later) A brick. I asked him, what’s bright yellow with red stripes and bad for your teeth? A brick painted yellow with red stripes.

Here’s another riddle for you all. What’s green, has wheels, and is extremely loud? Grass … I lied about the wheels and the noise.

Sorry about that; I don’t like it when people guess the riddles. It ruins the fun.

Daniel bought me a puppy. She’s half toy poodle and half Jack Russell, but she definitely favors the poodle side. She’s black with curly hair. I named her Shadow. I knew Mom didn’t want any more house dogs, so I snuck her up to my bedroom one night to sleep with me. That worked until Mom heard her. I remember when I snuck our miniature pony Prancer into our house. Mom had a good laugh about that one. Shadow stays outside with our dog Hatchi. They get along pretty well. When it starts to get cold, I’ll put Shadow in our heated shed.

We have been extra busy lately with Mom in the process of making a new cookbook. We’ve been testing a lot of recipes and having cooking/baking days when the photographers come. Grant and Jen (the photographers of the book) have been great through all of this. The cover photo is my hands holding a pie, which is kind of exciting. I am typing the recipes for Mom. I think we will all be glad when we get to the final stage.

Well, I better wrap this up. I hope you are all doing great! God bless!

