The do-it-yourself mindset saves money

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Could you help identify some areas where we could possibly save more money than we are right now? The economy is getting so bad, and our budget seems to be stretched more by the day. <strong>— Priscilla B.</strong>

I’m happy to run through some possible areas where you might be paying, or overpaying, for services you might be able to do yourself. I’ve long held the mindset that I try not to pay someone to do something for me that I can do for myself. I don’t have a housecleaner, or a lawn service. I do almost all of my home and automotive maintenance myself too.

I don’t say this to pass judgment on anyone who uses outside services for these things, as there are many reasons that people do. I’m just the kind of person who enjoys taking care of as many things myself as I possibly can. Plus, everyone reading this knows how much I enjoy saving money and doing them myself does save a significant amount.

However, when budgets are strained, it’s important to take a look at all household expenses and evaluate whether or not any of them can be eliminated or reduced. If you have a housecleaning service, could you space out the time between cleanings? Or could you clean the home yourself and eliminate the expense entirely?

If you’re comfortable under a car, can you change your oil yourself? I do, and I know how much money it saves me to do so. While this may not be an option for apartment dwellers, if you have a garage or driveway, you’ll need a jack, jack stands, wrenches and a drain pan. However, once you purchase these items, your oil changes will only cost the price of the oil.

This is the case for many do-it-yourself projects. You will need some gear or equipment to get started, but once you’ve invested in it, you’ll be handling these tasks for a lower, long-term cost than paying others to do them. Whether it’s purchasing a lawnmower to cut the grass or purchasing paint rollers, trays and masking supplies to paint a room yourself, you’ll have the supplies on hand for the next time you wish to tackle the same kind of project.

Another area to look at for potential money-saving is deliveries that you can handle yourself. We are a nation of convenience, and it’s easy to order food, groceries or other supplies and have them delivered. Excluding reasons where someone is disabled or injured and unable to pick these items up on their own, the little delivery fees do add up and are something to consider eliminating to further save money.

In a previous column, I’ve also mentioned looking at one’s subscription services to see what can be pruned out. Statistically, many people have subscribed to everything from apps with monthly fees to premium entertainment or streaming television channels. Take some time to go through anything you’re subscribed to on a monthly basis and see if you can eliminate more expenses there. If you’ve subscribed to multiple networks, drop the ones you’re not using most often.

It’s difficult to eliminate entertainment entirely, as when times are tough, I do think it’s important to still have an outlet to relax, unwind and enjoy an escape – and television viewing doesn’t have to be expensive. Over the years, I’ve devoted several columns to the how-tos of receiving free digital television signals, and I’m happy to revisit that again soon too if it’s something my readers would like to see. To this day, the majority of the television programming that I watch is delivered over-the-air via free digital channels.

However, aside from rent and mortgage, groceries are still one of the highest-spend categories for households, and prices unfortunately continue to rise.

Next week, I’ll dive back into the topic of grocery savings, as it’s another major expense area where we can look at trimming costs and reducing spending during these times. (Plus, everyone knows it is one of my favorite topics to discuss and share knowledge about.)