Toss it or refinish it?

Our family was in need of new deck chairs this year, as ours had seen much better days! They’re a sling style with a fabric seat and a metal frame. However, years of sunshine had frayed the fabric of the seats, and exposure to the elements had also brought rust to the surface of the chair arms and legs.

What to do? These chairs were just six years old. The frames themselves were still structurally sound, but they were at the point where they were no longer as aesthetically pleasing as they once were. I’m sure some people would have thrown the chairs away, but I’ve always been someone who would rather restore or refinish something than throw it away – especially a set of chairs that just weren’t that old.

As I pondered what to do with the chairs, I visited a local home improvement store and looked at similar high-top swivel deck chairs, and the prices ranged from $150 to $250 per chair!

At this point, I thought about how much it might cost to simply refinish the chairs instead of buying new. I figured if I could refinish all four for less than $600 – the cost of replacing them with the lowest-priced similar chairs I saw – then it was worth doing.

We live in such an exciting time, because finding how-to information for projects like this is often only a click away. A quick YouTube search revealed multiple videos of people tackling similar chair-refinishing projects and explaining how the chairs could be disassembled and reassembled. I was confident that I could tackle this project.

I looked at pricing for UV-rated outdoor fabrics to replace the chair’s seats. This was actually the easiest part of the project! The sling seats have a simple stitch on each side of the fabric that a spline slides into, and then the spline and seat slide into rails on each side of the chair’s frame.

It’s important to use fabric treated to withstand being in the sun. I found a style of outdoor fabric that I liked that was about $15.00 per yard, so purchasing four yards brought the budget to $60.00. I removed one of the existing fabric seats and overlaid it on the new fabric, cutting a rectangle large enough to create seam allowances for the new seats I was making.

While I have a sewing machine, if you do not, perhaps you know someone who does. You might also check your local library, as many of them have “maker spaces” with all kinds of equipment that you might be able to utilize. (My local library has not only sewing machines, but a vinyl cutter for making custom shirt transfers and other sewing-related machines for patrons to use.)

Next up: Refinishing the chair frames. I purchased a quart of enamel paint for about $18.00 and another $24.00 worth of primer. I used automotive-grade handheld abrasive pads to sand the surface rust off and return the metal to a paintable condition. (While I had these pads on hand already, they’re not expensive --about $1.50 each.)

I used a paint sprayer, but if you don’t have one, you could always use spray paint for this project too. However, you’ll spend less on this project if you’re able to purchase paint in a quart versus in spray cans. This brought my total to just over $100.00 to refinish all four chairs!

I’d never taken on a project like this before, but it was fun and not terribly difficult. There is definitely a sense of satisfaction that comes with refinishing something too – I was thrilled that I’d saved money and kept these still-functional chairs out of a landfill. I also used it as an opportunity to update out outdoor living space with an entirely new look, as I changed the colors of both the frames and the fabric of these chairs.

Before you throw away something similar, see if it just needs a refresh. It may be more economical to do so – and you just might find that you have a new skillset too.