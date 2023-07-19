Saving money on detergent doses

I’ve written numerous articles in the past on per-use pricing. Whether it’s figuring out the price per sheet of bath tissue or paper towels, or the price per dose of dishwasher or laundry detergent, knowing the cost of each usage helps us know when we’re getting the best financial deal. However, once we’ve made our purchases, maximizing how they’re used in our homes is also key to stretching them and getting the most out of what we’ve bought.

This week, a reader is asking for help in this area:

<strong>Hi Jill:</strong> Do you have any hints regarding how much laundry detergent to use for various sized loads? Even though the detergent bottles provide instructions for using the caps, several of them are next to impossible to read. I often can’t tell where line 3 for a small load is compared to level 5 for a medium-sized load, for example. I feel the manufacturers deliberately make them hard to read.

Suggestions? <strong>— Vivian R.”</strong>

Laundry detergent is one of those products where I believe everyone uses a different amount! Some use the minimum line on the cup or cap, while others will fill it up. There are a few variables to consider when determining how much detergent to use too. If you’re using a high efficiency washing machine, these types typically use a lower quantity of water to wash, which in turn allows you to use a smaller dose of detergent. Conversely, if you have a top-loading tub-style machine that can use up to 20 gallons of water, you’ll need to use more detergent to distribute enough of it throughout the wash tub and clean your clothes.

For example, I have a top-loading machine with an agitator that uses a fair amount of water. Through experimentation, I learned that I need to fill the detergent cap up to the 3-load line to have enough detergent in the water to optimally clean the clothes in the load. This means that when I purchase a bottle that advertises that it contains 64 loads, I know I’ll be able to wash about 21 loads before the bottle runs out.

I agree with my reader that some brands of detergent make these lines very difficult to see. However, once you know the detergent level that you use most often, there’s an easier way to note the level you wish to pour to. Use a permanent marker or paint pen to draw a horizontal line at this level so that it’s easy for you to see. If the detergent cap is transparent, you can draw the line on the outside of the cap.

If the cap is not see-through, wipe the inside of the cap or cup out so that it’s dry. (Tip: Use the edge of a towel or washcloth that’s headed for the laundry anyway, so any detergent you’re wiping off will end up in the next laundry load!) Then you can make a new fill-to-this-line mark inside the cap.

Knowing the dosage for detergents isn’t limited to laundry either. While many dishwasher detergents are dispensed as tablets or packets, some detergents are still available as liquids or powders. Many people will fill the detergent dispenser in the dishwasher to the maximum mark, but I’ve learned that there is room to adjust this too. If you can use a little less and the dishes still come out clean, you’ll stretch the contents of the detergent across more loads too.

I have an old measuring spoon under the sink that I use to dispense just the right amount of powdered detergent into the dishwasher. After experimenting with different quantities, I learned that a tablespoon is the right amount for my machine.

This mindset can be applied to other products too. Many brands of paper towels are available perforated both at the half-sheet and full-sheet marks so that you can easily use a smaller sheet when a full-size one isn’t needed. Instead of grabbing for the larger, square sheet each time, using a half sheet will extend the remaining amount of towels on the roll.