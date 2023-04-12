Fun part-time job ideas for retirees

<strong>Dear Savvy Senior,</strong> As a 68-year-old retiree, I’m interested in finding a fun part-time job that can occupy some of my time and generate a little extra income. Can you write a column on low-stress part-time jobs that are popular among retirees? <strong>— Part-Time Retiree</strong>

<strong>Dear Retiree,</strong> Working part-time in retirement can be a terrific way to occupy your time and earn some extra income. The key, however, is finding the right gig that’s fun and satisfying for you. While there are hundreds of different part-time job opportunities out there for retirees, here are a few possibilities to explore.

<strong>Pet Services:</strong> If you love animals, consider pet sitting and/or dog walking. Pet sitters, who attend to a pet’s needs when their owner is away, can earn $15 to $40 per visit. Dog walkers can make $10 to $30 for a 30-minute walk.

To find these jobs, advertise your services in veterinarians’ offices or online at sites such as Craigslist.org or Care.com. Or, if you’d rather work for an organization that offers these services, go to Rover.com.

<strong>Teach or Tutor:</strong> Depending on your expertise, you could substitute teach or tutor students privately on any number of subjects. Substitute teachers typically make between $75 and $125 per day, and tutors can earn between $15 to $30 per hour.

To look for substitute teaching positions, contact your local school district to see if they are hiring and what qualifications they require. To advertise tutoring services, use websites such as Wyzant.com and Tutor.com.

Or, if you have a bachelor, master or doctoral degree, inquire about adjunct teaching at a nearby college or university.

<strong>Drive:</strong> If you like to drive, you can get paid to drive others around using Uber or Lyft apps or become a food delivery driver through Instacart or Uber Eats. Drivers make about $15 per hour.

<strong>Babysit:</strong> If you like kids, babysitting can be a fun way to put money in your pocket. Hourly rates vary by location ranging anywhere from $10 to $40 per hour. To find jobs or advertise your services, use sites such as Care.com and Sittercity.com.

<strong>Tour guide:</strong> If you live near any historical sites or locations, national parks or museums (anywhere that attracts tourists), inquire about becoming a tour guide. This pays anywhere from $10 to $40 per hour.

<strong>Write or edit:</strong> Many media, corporate and nonprofit websites are looking for freelancers to write, edit or design content for $20 to $60 per hour. To find these jobs try FreelanceWriting.com, FreelanceWritingGigs.com and Freelancer.com.

<strong>Consult:</strong> If you have a lot of valuable expertise in a particular area, offer your services as a consultant through a firm or on your own through freelancer sites such as Upwork.com, Fiverr.com, Freelancer.com or Guru.com.

<strong>Translator or interpreter:</strong> If you’re fluent in more than one language you can do part-time interpretation over the phone or translate documents or audio files for $20 to $40 per hour. Try sites such as Translate.com, ProZ.com or Gengo.com to locate translation jobs.

<strong>Public events:</strong> Sporting events, festivals, concerts and shows need ticket takers, security guards, ushers, concession workers and more. The pay is usually $10 to $20 per hour. Contact nearby venues to apply.

<strong>Tax preparer:</strong> If you have tax preparation experience or are willing to take a tax prep course you can find seasonal work preparing tax returns at big-box tax firms such as H&R Block or Jackson Hewitt for about $17 per hour.

<strong>Bookkeeper:</strong> If you have a finance or accounting background you can find freelance bookkeeping gigs at sites such as Upwork.com and Fiverr.com, or through firms like BelaySolutions.com.

<strong>Librarian assistant:</strong> If you love books, public libraries hire part-time workers to shelve books, send out overdue notices, help patrons, etc. Contact your local library to see what’s available.

If you don’t find these options appealing, try FlexJobs.com, which lists thousands of flexible work-at-home jobs from more than 5,700 employers. Membership fees start at $10.