Readers notice shrinking sizes

Over the weekend, I was at the store shopping for cheese. My store’s ad showed eight-ounce bags of shredded cheese on sale for $1.50, and while I was browsing the different varieties of cheese, I noticed something funny. Hanging on the rack in the refrigerator case were two varieties of what appeared to be the same variety of cheese. However, when I looked through the bags, I noticed that they were actually quite different.

One bag of cheese was eight ounces in size and read “4 Cheese Mexican,” listing the four varieties of cheese inside. The other bag was labeled “3 Cheese Mexican,” but this bag was seven ounces – an ounce smaller (and missing one variety of cheese too!) Bizarrely, the 3-cheese blend also had a yellow flag printed on the bag with the text “Now More Cheese.”

I’ve seen downsizing paired with text advertising a new, seemingly positive change in the product, but this was the first time I’ve seen the old product and the new, side by side, with a smaller size, one fewer variety of cheese in the mix, and a message that there was now more cheese to enjoy...!

With prices continuing to rise and companies continuing to downsize products, it’s more important than ever to pay attention to product and packaging changes. My readers have been busy spotting downsized and “newly improved” products that have apparently been “improved” by being made smaller.

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I have been noticing 'improvements' touted on the packaging and labels for products getting smaller. To hide the downsizing, they now have extra flavor, more cleaning power, more this, more that. You know what they don't have more of? More of the product inside the package!

Another game they play is with the sizes. They downsize the contents and put a bright new statement about the size on the bag: Party Size. Family Size. Giant Size! Any time I see one of these, I look through the other items on the shelf to see if the older, large size items are still there. They aren't always, but if they are, I take the larger, older one of that item.

You really have to be a careful shopper right now. <strong>-- Debbie K.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I have noticed a new form of product downsizing. I take an herbal supplement for my heart. Recently, I ordered a new bottle because I was running out. My old supplements were 650 mg per serving, but I saw a different brand priced at just a little more which stated 2250 mg per serving.

I bought the supplements, but once it arrived, I noticed that the label said that in order to get 2250 mg, I had to take three tablets. The tablets were not 2250mg each, but 750 mg each.

While the new tablets still have a larger dose, I was disappointed because I thought I was getting very high-dose tablets that were 2250 mg each as the front label of the bottle seemed to imply. <strong>-- Wendy L.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> It was years ago, but ice cream manufacturers decided to make half-gallons of ice cream not actually half gallons anymore. They went down to 48 ounces.

The other day I was at the grocery and saw that the ice cream I usually buy is now 46 ounces, but here is the kicker: The new package says '1.44 Quarts' instead of ounces. Yet another thing to be aware of as brands get trickier about hiding the shrinkage. <strong>-- Len V.</strong>

I always appreciate hearing from my readers, and I’m afraid we’ll see many more product downsizing and ambiguous or questionable labeling on products as brands continue to utilize this practice. I’m always in the mindset of looking for size changes on the items I’m buying at the store. I also compare different brands of the same kind of product too, because while many brands will downsize similar products all at once, not all do, and you may find a larger-sized product from a different brand at the same price point.