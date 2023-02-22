Why don’t I have the same coupons as my friend?

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I am retired and I grocery shop with my friend every Wednesday. We were previously devoted users of the coupons in the newspaper, but as so few of them are for food items lately, we are trying to utilize the digital coupons in our store’s app too.

We both have the app, and sometimes we have the same coupons as each other, but other times, we do not. She had a coupon the other day for a free bag of potato chips, but I did not. Another day I had a coupon for a free 6-pack of flavored water, but she did not.

It is very frustrating to not have the same offers, and we each get upset when we see the other has something good that the other one of us just doesn’t have. Why do they do this? <strong>— Bethany P.</strong>

One of the elements of electronic coupons that make them very attractive to retailers and marketers alike is the ability to tailor discounts and offers specifically to a shopper’s purchase history. Provided you are paying for your purchases with any method other than cash, your entire shopping history is saved, analyzed, and used by marketers to entice you to make future trips to the store.

One of the ways they do this is by offering personalized coupons that are tailored to your purchase history. Your purchase history reveals all kinds of shopping habits, behaviors, and patterns in the kinds of items that you buy. Do you purchase a certain brand of cereal regularly? Perhaps you have a pet and buy a variety of different products for it. Or think about a favorite meal that you make often and the ingredients you purchase for it.

All these shopping habits are recorded and analyzed. Then, depending on the retailer and their marketing practices, this data may be used to generate coupons designed specifically to appeal to you.

When you see coupon offers in your store’s app that do not match the ones your friend sees, it’s because each of those sets of offers have been tailored to you and your purchase history. These personalized offers are typically mixed in with general electronic offers made available to all shoppers in the store’s app or website.

I do understand that it’s upsetting to see offers available to your friend, and vice versa, but I hope that this explanation helps you understand why this happens. I hope that you continue to enjoy shopping together and comparing the offers you each receive from your store.

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Awhile back I had read about a store that used to mail coupons to people and then suddenly changed from mailing their personalized coupons out in the physical mail to sending a mailer saying, ‘there are new digital coupons to load.’

My store recently started doing this too, but I was upset because I really prefer the paper coupons. I am just the kind of person who would rather use paper. So, sort of out of protest, I stopped loading those personalized digital coupons.

Well, guess what happened. After two months of ignoring those offers when my store would mail me a postcard inviting me to load them, they started sending me actual coupon mailers again with paper coupons! I feel like I outsmarted their system. <strong>— Mel E.</strong>

You may have! Another data point that marketers can use is verifying whether you have used the coupons they’ve been sending you. Whether they are personalized, physical paper offers or digital ones, the store is able to track which offers you’ve redeemed and which ones you’ve ignored.

If their system determined that you stopped using their personalized coupons completely when they tried to switch you to fully digital personalized offers, they may have decided to offer mailed paper offers to those “reluctant” shoppers again.

And, when you return to the store and redeem them, that will create another data point: The store will know that those paper coupons encouraged you to resume redeeming their offers.