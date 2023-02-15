How much do you have to make to file taxes?

<strong>Dear Savvy Senior,</strong> What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. <strong>— Recently Retired</strong>

<strong>Dear Recently,</strong> Whether or not you are required to file a federal income tax return this year will depend on how much you earned last year, as well as the source of the income, your age and filing status.

Here’s a rundown of this tax season’s IRS tax filing requirement thresholds.

For most people, this is pretty straightforward. If your 2022 gross income — which includes all taxable income, not counting your Social Security benefits, unless you are married and filing separately — was below the threshold for your filing status and age, you might not have to file. But if it’s over, you will.

• Single: $12,950 ($14,700 if you’re 65 or older by Jan. 1, 2022).

• Married filing jointly: $25,900 ($27,300 if you or your spouse is 65 or older; or $28,700 if you’re both older than 65).

• Married filing separately: $5 at any age.

• Head of household: $19,400 ($21,150 if 65 or older).

• Qualifying widow(er) with dependent child: $25,900 ($27,300 if 65 or older).

To get a detailed breakdown on federal filing requirements, along with information on taxable and nontaxable income, call the IRS at 800-829-3676 and ask them to mail you a free copy of the “1040 and 1040-SR Instructions for Tax Year 2022,” or you can see it online at IRS.gov/pub/irs-pdf/i1040gi.pdf.

<strong>Check Here, Too</strong>

Be aware there are other financial situations that can require you to file a tax return, even if your gross income falls below the IRS filing requirements. For example, if you earned more than $400 from self-employment in 2022, owe any special taxes such as an alternative minimum tax or get premium tax credits because you, your spouse or a dependent is enrolled in a Health Insurance Marketplace plan, you’ll need to file.

You also will need to file if you’re receiving Social Security benefits and one-half of your benefits plus your other gross income and any tax-exempt interest exceeds $25,000, or $32,000 if you’re married and filing jointly.

To figure all this out, the IRS offers an online tax tool that asks a series of questions that will help you determine if you’re required to file or if you should file because you’re due a refund. It takes less than 15 minutes to complete.

You can access this tool at IRS.gov/Help/ITA – click on “Do I Need to File a Tax Return?” Or you can get assistance over the phone by calling the IRS helpline at 800-829-1040.

<strong>Check your state</strong>

Even if you’re not required to file a federal tax return this year, don’t assume you also are excused from filing state income taxes. The rules for your state might be very different. Check with your state tax agency before concluding you’re entirely in the clear. For links to state tax agencies, go to Taxadmin.org/state-tax-agencies.

<strong>Tax preparation help</strong>

If you find you do need to file a tax return this year, you can free file through the IRS at IRS.gov/FreeFile if your 2022 adjusted gross income was below $73,000.

Or, if you need some help, contact the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (or TCE) program. Sponsored by the IRS, TCE provides free tax preparation and counseling to middle and low-income taxpayers, age 60 and older. Call 800-906-9887, or go to IRS.treasury.gov/freetaxprep to locate services near you.

You also can get tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service. Call 888-227-7669, or go to AARP.org/findtaxhelp for more information. You don’t have to be an AARP member to use this service.