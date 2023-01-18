Ideas for stockpile storage at home

An important component of our shopping strategies is purchasing a little more than we need right now in order to build a little “store at home” – a stockpile. This allows us to “shop” from our pantries at home instead of heading to the store and paying whatever price those same items happen to be. Building a home stockpile doesn’t mean devoting an entire room of your home to grocery storage! It simply means that you’ll buy and store a few more each time you spot a great deal on a product.

A good stockpiling rule of thumb is to aim to buy at least three months’ worth of any nonperishable product. This ensures that you have extra on hand at all times, and while you’re consuming what’s in your stockpile, you’ll also continue looking for the next good deal on that item to replenish your personal “store.”

While this strategy won’t work for fresh produce and dairy, there are plenty of items that have long shelf lives for which it works extremely well for. When you buy a little more than you need right now, it serves multiple purposes. You’ve “locked” the price of the items you brought home, protecting yourself in the short term from the effect of future price fluctuations and inflation.

You’ve also saved yourself from making a trip to the store the next time you run out of the same item! You can simply head to your pantry, take another off the shelf, and you’re ready to continue preparing a recipe, brushing your teeth, or doing the laundry.

Many couponers find that devoting a specific space to stockpile storage is helpful for keeping track of the extra items they’re bringing home. If your kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, you may not need a special, dedicated zone for your stockpile. However, if you like to stock up over and above the average three-month supply that many shoppers use as a stocking-up rule of thumb, you may require more space.

If your home has a basement, crawlspace, or even an extra closet, you can add a set of shelves or use storage totes or stackable containers to organize the extra items you’re bringing home. However, if you’re living in a smaller space, don’t overlook potential storage spaces like plastic underbed bins or boxes too.

Again, keep in mind that you do not have to stock up prepper-style with massive quantities of items. Ideally, we’re aiming to have a few more of each item on hand so that we can avoid running out of an often-used item, then having to go to the store and pay whatever price the store happens to be charging for it that current day.

I also find a lot of comfort from having a stockpile too, both of most-used grocery and household items, as well as products that are good to have on hand for emergencies. As we’ve all seen in previous years, wintertime can bring unexpected storms, power outages, and other hazards that might keep us homebound and prevent us from going to the store or getting supplies.

So, in addition to the normal, day-to-day food, cleaning, and hygiene products, I also like to keep additional bottled water, pasta and rice, canned foods, fire-starting supplies, batteries, and candles on hand too.

In fact, it’s always good to go over potential emergency supplies that are good to have on hand, no matter what part of the country you live in.