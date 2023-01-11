Setting savings intentions for the new year

Now that 2023 is here, it’s only natural to think about ways we can save money in the new year too. With no break from inflation in sight and prices on everything from gasoline to energy to groceries continuing to rise, it’s a good time to focus on the fundamentals of how we save, why we shop the way we do, and how coupons figure into our shopping strategies in the year ahead.

For close to two decades now, I’ve taught a simple savings strategy: Buy when prices are low, stock up in moderate quantities, and build a pantry that doubles as your “store at home” which you can draw upon when you need more.

For a long time, stores’ pricing cycles operated in a very predictable way. It helps to think of a pricing cycle as a rollercoaster with hills and dips. Every 12 weeks, nearly every item in the store would hit both a high price in the cycle, as well as a low price in the same cycle. As shoppers, we learn to watch these cycles, learn the highs and lows that the prices cycle through, and try to time our shopping trips around purchasing items when they are at their lowest points in the price cycle.

We all know that the pandemic, and the rising inflation that followed, dramatically affected the timing of promotional cycles, availability of products, and prices of those items in the store. While a product’s high and low price points are no longer as predictable as they once were, we can still apply the same principles to buy when prices do take a dip, and then stock up on a few months’ worth of items to sustain our homes and families until another sale comes around.

Coupons have always played an important part in this process too. Once an item’s price takes a dip, we’ll always want to use any coupons we have for that item too to further lower the price. While it is frustrating that we’re just not seeing nearly as many coupons, particularly for food items, as we have in previous years, it is still worth looking to see if any are available. In addition to the coupons that appear in the weekly newspaper, you’ll want to check your store’s app or website for any electronic coupons to load that might match up to the items you’re buying.

My rule of thumb has always been to try to lower an item’s price by 50% off the shelf price (or more, if possible!) For example, a bottle of laundry detergent might sell for $12.99 at its regular, non-sale price. When the store puts it on sale for $8.99, that represents about a 25% drop in price. That’s okay – but we want to cut it even more. With a $3.00 coupon used during the same sale though, we’ll drop that price even more and pay $5.99 – about a 46% reduction in price!

Next week, I’ll share additional thoughts on starting off your new year with additional grocery savings and stock-up tips.