Readers share tips on gift cards, coupons and more

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> On the topic of gift cards and how to avoid people from stealing the numbers of them at the store before they are sold to you: Here is what I do now to help avoid this. While nothing completely removes that risk, I have a tip to share. Instead of buying a $75 gift card, I look for three packs of $25 gift cards that are sold together in a sealed package. I feel as though even if the data on the card closest to the back of the package were stolen, I would still have $50 in active cards. There is no way to see the numbers on the other two cards without destroying the cardboard package. <strong>— Joe M.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Did you know some warehouse clubs sell gift cards below the dollar amount? Meaning, a $100 gift card costs $95. I had no idea until my friend took me to the warehouse club for the first time. They have about every kind of gift card you can imagine: Restaurants, retailers, even some streaming and subscription services. All of them are sold a little bit below the actual dollar value.

I was quite amazed, and if I didn’t know about this, chances are someone else did not know either. <strong>— Perry W.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I have a tip that follows your advice to buy holiday items on clearance after the holiday. The big supermarket in my area has a “beer cave” in store with all kinds of craft brews you can buy by the can. They have a lot of specialty ones the store was carrying just for the holidays. But even before Christmas, they put these on sale at 25% off if you buy six.

I talked to the manager, and he said after the new year, all the special holiday varieties will go to 50% off when you buy six because they need to clear them out to make room for the regular stock again. I thought this was a great tip to share. <strong>— Abe T.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I have a tip on using grocery store curbside pickup. I have been doing this more often again as we head into cold and flu season, and I have immune system issues. I was paying a per-order fee for this service until an employee told me my supermarket has an annual fee to pay for unlimited grocery pickups. I did the math on this and determined it would save me more money to pay the fee versus paying per pickup.

I know it is a small thing, but every little bit counts with how expensive things are getting out there. <strong>— Florence R.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I appreciate all the savings tips you have shared with us. Here’s mine!.I have been disappointed with the lack of food coupons in the newspaper lately. It seems like there are so few. I have been taking time to email some of the brands I use most often and simply asking for coupons to help in this economy. More often than not, I get some coupons emailed to me.

I am always honest about how much we like these products and how I would not want to have to stop buying them due to costs. Most brands have email contacts on their websites. As they say, time is money. I am willing to spend a little more time to save a little more, too. — Annie V.

I never tire of reading tips from my readers, and I’m always happy to share some of them with a wider audience, too. We’re all playing this money-saving game together, and there is often much we can learn from people who are out on the “front lines,” so to speak. Gift card tips are especially timely as a 2022 study noted consumers planned to increase gift card purchases nearly 60% this year. Note too that, in addition to warehouse club deals on cards, some retailers even offer discounted pricing on their own gift cards during certain promotions.