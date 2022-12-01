Continuing changes to the coupon world

Last week, I shared some of the old, tried-and-true couponing strategies that don’t quite apply in our post-pandemic shopping scene — as well as how those rules-of-thumb can be updated for the current shopping climate. We’ve seen so many changes to the way coupons are issued, their frequency and their values. Supply chain and out-of-stock issues continue to affect product availability too.

Here are a few more couponing guidelines that still hold weight and wisdom for us as shoppers but with a little updating for the way we’re shopping today.

The old guideline: “The stores with a reputation of being ‘more expensive’ usually have the best prices.” This one might need a bit of an explanation. Most grocery stores and supermarkets fall into one of two categories with regard to pricing structure: high/low prices or everyday low prices.

A store with a high/low pricing structure typically operates on a 12-week pricing cycle, where sale prices range from high to low. An everyday-low-price store typically prices items in the middle: Prices are not too high, they’re also not too low.

For example, think of a box of cereal. That same brand, variety and size of cereal that’s priced at $3.99 week after week at the everyday-low-price store will cycle through both pricing highs and lows at the high/low store. Its non-sale, shelf price might be $5.99, and its lowest sale price might be $1.49. Even without a coupon, we play the best-prices game by shopping when the price is at its lowest point.

If we have coupons for the cereal, they’ll further sweeten the deal — but even without them, we want to hone in on that low price and stock up when we see it.

So, this savings tip does often still hold true — but our usual high-and-low sales price ranges have been affected by the current inflation too. Our highs are getting higher, and our lows are also higher-priced than they previously were. The range between the two continues to change, and the regularity with which we typically expect sale prices to come also has been affected.

Instead of sticking to the rule of thumb that the stores considered to be “more expensive” also have the best sales, I’ve broadened my approach to look for the best prices at a variety of stores. This strategy does occasionally take me to everyday-low-price stores more often than it did prior to all of these changes in our shopping landscape.

The old guideline: “Buy 12 weeks’ worth of an item when the price is low.” When price cycles were planned in an extremely methodical, predictable way, it was also easy to beat the pricing game. When you saw that an item was at its lowest pricing point in the cycle, you’d simply buy 12 weeks’ worth and store it at home. In theory, you would not need to buy that item again for about three months, at which point you could expect the low sale price to return. When it did, you’d re-buy another 12 weeks’ worth of the item and continue repeating this cycle.

Now, this strategy doesn’t work as well for perishables, but it’s extremely effective for nonperishables and all kinds of other household items. However, with sales cycles running less predictably than they were in the past, it’s not always as reliable to expect a similar sale exactly 12 weeks after we see a good one.

Instead, if an item is nonperishable, and you have the space, I would encourage you to buy beyond the old 12-week guideline. I’m not advocating clearing shelves, but if the items you’re buying will still be good when you want to use them, there’s not much of a downside to stocking up beyond the 12-week mark as long as you’re mindful of expiration dates.

For example, if you use one bottle of ketchup a month, a 12-week supply would be three bottles — but a six-month supply would be six. With prices continuing to rise, I do like stocking up a little more when prices are low — and you may find that this strategy suits you as well.