Readers share sale and stock-up strategies

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> I was lamenting the loss of coupons all summer. We still get some, but so few of them are for food items. I have tried to use some of the tips you have taught about watching and waiting for the best price.

I have learned one supermarket in my area repeats the same sales every few weeks. One sale has half gallons of orange juice and milk for $1.25 each with a limit of five juices and five milks. I buy the limit of each and freeze the others in my chest freezer. Right around the time I am down to the last carton of each, this sale repeats itself.

There are other groceries I have learned to do this with as well. I wait for the sale, buy the maximum limit at the low price, and then do it again when the sale comes around the next time. <strong>-- Sheila D.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> While everyone is complaining about the prices of groceries, I have found deals still are out there, but you really do have to hunt for them and then jump on that sale the first day it appears. Right on the front page of my local store's ad was a sale for name-brand bacon for $3.99 per 1-pound package. It has been months since I saw bacon so cheap.

I stocked up. The expiration date on the bacon was about 2 months away, so I bought as many packages as I had room for in the refrigerator and a few more for the freezer.

I have seen bacon as high as $8.99 per pound, so I thought this was fantastic. I did not have any coupons, but that sale jumped out at me because it reminded me of the way things used to be. <strong>-- Dorie H.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill, </strong>I am writing to share I finally got out of my comfort zone of eschewing electronic coupons and began using my local supermarket's coupon app. Each week, the app does have some very enticing sale offers I was missing out on by not using it.

As much as I did not want to learn something new, I am glad I did. Here are some of the prices I have paid recently with this app's electronic coupon deals. Boneless chicken breasts were .99 per pound, and you could buy 10 pounds at that price. Ground beef was $1.99 per pound, and you could buy 8 pounds at that price, too. Bags of oranges were $1.99. A pound of deli ham was .99.

All of these are excellent sale prices I would have missed because of my reluctance to use the app. Now I don't go to the store without checking the "Deals" part of the app first.

I wanted to let others know they should not be fearful or apprehensive of learning something new. Start out with the store you visit the most and give yourself time to learn how to use it. <strong>-- Aileen W.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> I have been taking advantage of gift card deals at a popular department store and using the gift cards for future purchases. Because I am concerned about supply and shipping issues for Christmas, I started shopping early. One week, the store had a "Spend $50, Get $10 Gift Card" sale on toys. I bought enough toys to qualify for this. The next week, there was a similar deal on casual clothing. I used the $10 gift card from the first sale to buy the clothing and received another $10 gift card.

During these times, every bit of savings helps. I just remember to bring the last gift card with to buy the items that qualify for another one. <strong>-- Laurel D.</strong>

As always, I love hearing your success stories about shopping. Whether you’ve scored a great deal on groceries or found a fantastic way to save on clothing, household supplies or other goods, feel free to share your stories with me at jill@ctwfeatures.com.