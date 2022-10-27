Readers share deals and strategies

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I wanted to share a deal I stumbled across that didn’t require me taking any coupons to the store at all! My grocery store always has a shelf of clearance items. I saw a brand of corn puff cereal aimed at children that was on clearance for $1.09. Each box had a $1.00 peel-off coupon stuck to the front of the package. I got very excited about my nine-cent cereal and do not mind that it is a kids’ cereal either. <strong>— Brenda O.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Here is a deal I got recently that I would like to share. In the springtime I discovered an almond butter syrup at my local store that is delicious. Unfortunately, it is usually priced around ten dollars per bottle, so I use it sparingly.

I know many of the staff at my store and they also know how much I enjoy this syrup. This week one of them gave me a heads-up that the store would no longer be stocking this syrup. Bad news. But the good news is that they put all the bottles on clearance for $1.50. I bought all the bottles they had left, which was nine! I am sad that I’ll have to look elsewhere when this runs out, but I got such a bargain, too. <strong>— Ashleigh T.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> A tip I don’t remember seeing in your column is to have a deal buddy. My friend Carolyn is mine, and we will call each other if we are at the store and see a really great deal on something, or a closeout or overstock sale.

We will always shop for each other when we find things and then we pay each other back. It saves time and trips to the store. Sometimes if a deal is unadvertised or is limited in quantity, this helps both of us not to miss the deal.

I highly recommend finding a friend to deal-hunt with. Especially with gas so expensive right now, we are sure we save each other money and make fewer trips to the store. <strong>— Brook J.</strong>

Congratulations to everyone on their deals and shopping strategies! It’s inspiring to hear of the different ways you’re finding deals. I love the tip about having a like-minded friend to share deals with or to co-shop the sales with.