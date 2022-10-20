Did your coupons disappear -- or did they move?

I’ve received a great deal of emails recently from readers wondering where their coupons have gone. Many have accurately pointed out that the majority of coupons currently found in the newspaper inserts have been focused on nonfood items — everything from vitamins to haircare to cleaning products.

While these emails encompass one factor of missing-coupons concerns, another group of readers have pointed out they are missing entire coupon inserts that they previously received. I strongly sympathize with these readers, as around March of this year, my own local newspaper eliminated one of the two coupon inserts that used to come together nearly every Sunday morning.

I called the newspaper, and the representative I spoke with said the paper had “eliminated the Save coupon insert due to a new marketing strategy.” I was disappointed to hear this. During the next couple of months, I received emails from readers who also lived in my immediate area — they too were sad to see this coupon insert disappear from Sunday’s paper.

In September, I received a postcard from this same newspaper with a new promotional rate for both the Wednesday and Sunday newspaper delivery. I was previously only subscribed to Sunday delivery, so I was excited about getting the midweek issue as well.

You can imagine how surprised I was when my Wednesday paper arrived, I flipped through it and saw the Save coupon insert now was arriving in my Chicagoland market area on Wednesdays. While I was excited to finally have the insert coming in my weekly paper again, I was confused by the newspaper’s apparent choice to spread the coupon inserts across two different days after decades of having all of the coupons in Sunday’s paper.

I called the newspaper to ask if the inserts had been moved to Wednesday’s issues months ago, right around the time I and others noticed their disappearance. The representative I spoke with confirmed this, stating the newspaper had decided to move some of the coupon inserts to Wednesdays to boost subscription rates.

However, they did not make this announcement publicly to the subscribers, leaving me to ask the obvious question: How was anyone to know the newspaper wanted readers to subscribe to an additional day to receive all of the coupons?

The newspaper representative didn’t have an answer to that question.

For months, I believed this coupon insert had been eliminated entirely. I’d heard from numerous area readers who unfortunately let their newspaper subscriptions lapse because of disappointment over the missing coupon insert. I felt that had the newspaper publicly announced this “new marketing strategy,” readers would have had the opportunity to subscribe to the Wednesday paper too as soon as the change was put into place.

I realize my story might not apply to your specific market area, and I also realize coupons are not always delivered with the Sunday paper, too. Some markets put all inserts in the paper midweek.

So, if the specifics of this issue do not apply to you, that’s great news. It means you’re receiving all of your expected newspaper coupon inserts, and you’ve not been left out in the coupon cold, so to speak.

While newspapers are, of course, free to change their promotional strategies at any time, for many readers around the country, opening up the Sunday paper and finding circulars and coupon inserts is a time-honored tradition shoppers have grown to expect.

If you suddenly have found your coupon inserts have disappeared from the day you traditionally received them, it might be worth a phone call to find out if they’re gone for good, or if they simply have moved to another delivery day. I shared my opinions on this change with my local newspaper, and I would encourage you to do the same if you’ve been similarly affected.