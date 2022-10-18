Homegrown tomatoes: $37 each

I don’t know what I was thinking the year I bought three dozen tomato plants (they were small), plus enough planting mix to cover a small farm. And as long as I was there, I picked up mulch, root stimulator, liquid fertilizer, time-release fertilizer, pest control, slug and snail bait, metal cages (one per plant) and special green tape to tie up the branches. And that was just on the first trip to The Big Fancy Garden Center.

Talk about an agricultural nightmare. My first attempt at gardening produced the best-looking foliage in three counties but hardly any tomatoes. I could have fed my entire family for a month on all the money I wasted.

Thankfully, I’ve learned the only difference between a gardener and a cheapskate gardener is the amount of money they spend to achieve the same results.

<strong>PANTYHOSE</strong>

You can’t find better ties for plants and trees than strips of pantyhose material. (Not into that type of hosiery? An old t-shirt cut into strips works equally well.) They’re stronger than twine or tape; best of all, they’re free if you plan to toss out those ruined. And when used in the garden, they blend right into the environment.

<strong>CALCIUM BOOST</strong>

Crush eggshells and add them to the soil surrounding your tomato plants at least once per month. Calcium encourages the formation of healthy plant and root growth.

<strong>BOOST THOSE BUDS</strong>

If your tomatoes, eggplants and peppers begin to bloom, give them a healthy watering with this potion: 2 tablespoons Epsom salts in 1 gallon of water.

<strong>APHIDS</strong>

They’re easy to control. Wash them off with clear water. They will return but keep hosing every few days. You could buy an expensive pesticide, but the instructions say, “Repeat every few days.” Water is best for all involved.

<strong>COFFEE GROUNDS</strong>

Save your coffee grounds (or pick up a bag at your local coffee shop, no charge). About once per month, add a thin layer to the soil of acid-loving plants such as azaleas and gardenias.

<strong>SNAILS AND SLUGS</strong>

Hit snails with a direct spray of 1/3 household ammonia mixed with 2/3 water. Slugs usually hide way before the sun comes up, so leave a butter tub half full of beer in the garden in slug areas. They’ll crawl in the tub to drink the beer, get intoxicated, fall in and drown they go. Hic.

<strong>BUTTERMILK SHAKE</strong>

Scientists at Purdue University developed this buttermilk spray to fight spider mites. Use it whenever a daily spray of plain water doesn’t work. Mix 1/4 cup buttermilk, 2 cups wheat flour and 2 1/2 gallons of water. Shake ingredients thoroughly and spray on plants.

<strong>PLANT FOOD</strong>

Mix 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon household ammonia, 1 tablespoon Epsom salts, 1 teaspoon salt in 1 gallon water. Shake or mix well. Use as plant food once a month for all your flowers and plants both indoors and out.