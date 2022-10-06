The con of counterfeit coupon fraud hurts everyone

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> While watching a crime show one night about counterfeit coupons, I was pleasantly surprised to see that you, Jill, were one of the hosts explaining how the criminal got away with making and selling counterfeit coupons.

The show left me with some questions though. I would like to know how someone gets away with it for so long. Why did stores take these counterfeits? When they take them, do they just lose out on that money? <strong>— Ray G.</strong>

I’m glad you enjoyed the episode, and for those who missed it, I appeared in an episode of ABC’s true crime show “The Con,” which deals with different kinds of cons and frauds. In this episode, a woman created a multi-million-dollar fraud ring, creating more than 13,000 different counterfeit coupons. She sold the coupons online in social networking groups. In about three years’ time, her counterfeit coupons caused more than $31 million in losses to retailers and manufacturers.

Indeed, it was a dramatic story, and it made for a compelling television episode too. So how did the perpetrator get away with it for so long?

The leader of this counterfeit coupon ring had a background in graphic arts and was very skilled at creating realistic-looking coupons that scanned at the register, taking off an enormous percentage of the products’ sale prices.

When a coupon is scanned at the register, its barcode encoding looks to see if a matching product was scanned for purchase. As long as the barcode is encoded to look to see if the correct item was purchased, the coupon will appear to scan successfully. For example, a coupon for $20.00 off a box of brand-name diapers would look to make sure that brand of diapers were actually purchased, and then it would take $20 off the price of the item.

However, this is a much higher-value coupon that normally would exist for a box of diapers. At times, the creators of these counterfeit coupons also might print a lower face value on the design of the coupon (such as $5 off) while having a barcode that actually takes even more money off — all in an effort to avoid detection by the cashier.

Once coupons are scanned, whether legitimate or counterfeit, the store submits them to a clearinghouse where they are collected, scanned, and have their values added up for reimbursement. It is at this point the counterfeits usually are discovered. A store might submit a fake coupon for $20 off diapers, assuming they will get $20 back in reimbursement, but the manufacturer then can say “No, that’s not a valid coupon, and we’re not reimbursing for it.”

Often, a back-and-forth ensues in which the manufacturer might agree to reimburse the store for a portion of this loss, but either way, the retailer and the manufacturer are then both losing money on every counterfeit coupon that comes through the system.

This counterfeiter ultimately was caught after someone who bought her fake coupons turned her in. The FBI got involved in the case and began surveilling her activities before conducting a raid. She is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence, and her husband, who assisted her operation, is serving more than seven years.

If a coupon sounds too good to be true, it is — and if someone is charging money for coupons online, especially high-value ones, it’s usually a red flag that the coupons might be fraudulent or counterfeit.

You can learn more about this case by watching this particular episode called “The Coupon Con” on ABC’s The Con website at abc.com/shows/the-con or streaming on Hulu.