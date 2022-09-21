Lenience on food expiration dates

We probably all have experienced something similar to this: You reach to the back of a kitchen or pantry shelf and find a can or jar of food you purchased quite some time ago. The expiration date printed on the packaging passed by more than six months ago. Is it safe to eat?

Usually, yes. While a product’s expiration date might have passed, it often still is fine to eat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture maintains a product’s use-by date is the last date recommended for the product to be at its best quality. The quality of the item might decline after that date, but it’s quite possible it’s still fine to eat. So, how does one know for sure?

Websites such as StillTasty.com and StopFoodWaste.org allow you to easily search for a particular food type or item and learn how much longer it’s usually safe to eat beyond the date. For example, jarred pasta sauces typically are good 12 to 18 months past the date if they have been stored in a cool, dry area. Cereal can be good up to 12 months past the date if it is unopened.

If you do find a stray product or two on your shelves that have gone past the date, why not use one of these free tools to see if it still might be edible?

On a personal note, during the pandemic, our family found multiple items in the back corner of our pantry that we consumed well past the date — simply because we had shifted to ordering groceries for delivery or curbside pickup and we were trying to minimize our shopping trips. We discovered a bag of nacho-flavored corn chips buried behind some other items, and even though it was 14 months after the printed date on the bag, we each tried one … and they were fine.

A similar thing happened when I found a sealed brick of cheese in the back of a refrigerator drawer. It, too, had a date on it that was more than a year old — but the cheese package also had text on it advertising it had been “aged for one year.” I thought, let’s see if it aged well with an extra year in the fridge. The cheese was fine.

It’s surely no coincidence that during 2020, the History Channel even debuted a new show, “Eating History,” which featured a pair of friends eating decades-old “vintage” food items people had found in their pantries and discussing how well, or poorly, those food items had aged. The show did have medical staff on hand during filming just in case one of the hosts got sick — as they were consuming some truly old items: peanut butter from the 1980s, snack chips that were more than 40 years old, canned soup more than 50 years old and a box of bran flakes from 1947.

The show did advise viewers not to consume foods this old — again, it was filmed under the supervision of doctors, and the hosts typically did not consume the entire item. Many things simply were inedible, but it also made me consider that in the grand scheme of things, a few months to a year beyond an expiration date typically is not going to make many food items completely inedible.

Of course, once you open an older food item (meaning, one that’s perhaps six months to a year past its date), look for quality indicators such as color, smell and taste to determine whether or not it is still good.

It also is interesting to note the United Kingdom has decided to do away with expiration dates for items considered safe to do so in an effort to reduce food waste. Dairy, milk and yogurt items will switch to “best before” dates to encourage people to continue to consume items beyond the printed dates.

Especially in light of continually rising food prices at the grocery store, it’s worth being mindful of ways we can avoid discarding food that still might be good and safe to eat.